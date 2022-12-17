Read full article on original website
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback
The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still at the top for mammoth 2024 OL
It was quite the weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, as they picked up a number of commitments both through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. This momentum couldn’t be coming at a better time with the early signing period starting tomorrow. We’ll have tons of coverage throughout...
Maize n Brew
Reacts Survey: Checking the confidence meter of Michigan fans heading into the Fiesta Bowl
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. In 2021, it felt like the Michigan Wolverines reached their apogee in the 2021 Big...
Maize n Brew
Three players to watch: Michigan vs. North Carolina
The Michigan Wolverines have had two prime opportunities to earn signature non-conference wins early in the 2022-23 season, but they came up just short of both Virginia and Kentucky. With most of the non-conference schedule behind, Michigan has been gifted one last opportunity to help its resume before action starts...
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. North Carolina Preview: These teams up to somethin...
There are a lot of tournaments and multi-team events in the college basketball season, and most of them are a fun way to create matchups between high-profile teams. The newly created Jumpman Invitational is just that, bringing together four teams who rep the iconic logo and command attention on the national level.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football hands out awards at team banquet
The Michigan football team’s annual banquet was on Sunday, and as is a yearly tradition, team awards were handed out to the Big Ten champs. In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, junior running back Blake Corum won the team MVP award after rushing for 1,463 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns this season. He was also given the toughest player award and the blue-collar award.
Maize n Brew
Top five biggest surprises from Michigan football’s regular season
The coaches, culture and attitude have propelled the Michigan Wolverines back to being the apex predators in the Big Ten and on the cusp of playing for a national title. However, Michigan would not be in the rarified air it now occupies without several surprising developments happening along the way.
Maize n Brew
Top Michigan recruiting storylines heading into the 2023 Early Signing Period
The Early Signing Period for 2023 high school football prospects starts tomorrow, which is when the large majority of players sign their letter of intent. As it stands right now, the Michigan Wolverines are just inside the top-20 of the national team rankings, but have gained momentum recently with some huge transfer portal pickups.
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star LB Hayden Moore commits to Michigan
Following an official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, the Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff have earned a pledge from 2023 Regis Jesuit (CO) three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had been committed to Nebraska since June. However, after a recruiting push from Jim Harbaugh and George Helow,...
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal
Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
Maize n Brew
How J.J. McCarthy silenced the doubters to get Michigan back in the CFP
At the beginning of the season, Michigan Wolverine fans were clamoring for J.J. McCarthy to be QB1, and rightfully so. In limited time last season, McCarthy shined more often than not and showed incredible talent. The fan base was extremely excited to see McCarthy be the leader of this football team.
Maize n Brew
2023 Michigan commits Adam Samaha, Semaj Morgan excel at U.S. Army Bowl
Jake Moody is among the best to ever kick in Ann Arbor, there’s no debate about that. But with Moody headed for greater pastures after this season, it’s nice to see that the future looks pretty bright on special teams for the Michigan Wolverines. Playing in last night’s...
Maize n Brew
2023 three-star DB D’Juan Waller commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines acquired the commitment from a player who hails from the state of Ohio — 2023 three-star defensive back D’Juan Waller. Waller is the fifth prospect from the state of Ohio to commit to Michigan since the huge win over the Buckeyes last month, along with 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, 2023 three-star athlete Breeon Ishmail, 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett — who happens to be Waller’s teammate at Chancey High School in Youngstown — and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton.
Maize n Brew
Stanford transfer OL Drake Nugent commits to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a second offensive lineman from Stanford in the transfer portal, as Drake Nugent has announced his intentions to transfer to Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-1, 300-pounder has been the starter at center for the Cardinal since last year, starting all 12 games there for...
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan adds former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart from the transfer portal
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have earned a fourth commitment from a player in the transfer portal, as former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart announced he has picked Michigan over USC. Stewart announced an offer from the Wolverines one day after the transfer portal opened up a couple weeks...
Maize n Brew
Preferred walk-on Jalen Hoffman commits to Michigan
The Michigan Wolverines have picked up another commitment this weekend from 2023 Lake Braddock (VA) tight-end Jalen Hoffmann. Hoffmann was previously committed to Bucknell but was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity by Grant Newsome this past Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound hybrid tight end moved quickly on the offer and committed to Michigan after a weekend visit.
wemu.org
EMU football getting first bowl win since 1987 could be 'turning point'
On Tuesday afternoon, the Eastern Michigan football team will take on San Jose State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. The Eagles are attempting to win a bowl game for the first time since 1987. When Chris Creighton took over as head coach in 2014, the Eagles were...
Drew Viotto's journey from Canada to Minnesota commit
There was a moment in time where Ross Viotto and his son Drew Viotto sat in an apartment in Walled Lake and wondered if they made the right decision to come to Michigan from Canada in order to pursue Drew's dream of playing college football. Ross wondered at least, he...
