Ann Arbor, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan Football poaches former 4-star quarterback

The Michigan football team has been landing players from the NCAA Transfer Portal like it is their job, and that continued on Tuesday afternoon, as they reportedly landed a former 4-star quarterback. According to Jack Tuttle, who spent the last four seasons at Indiana, he is transferring to Michigan. Prior to going to Indiana, Tuttle was rated as a 4-star quarterback, and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 167 overall player in the Class of 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan still at the top for mammoth 2024 OL

It was quite the weekend for Michigan Wolverines recruiting, as they picked up a number of commitments both through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. This momentum couldn’t be coming at a better time with the early signing period starting tomorrow. We’ll have tons of coverage throughout...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Three players to watch: Michigan vs. North Carolina

The Michigan Wolverines have had two prime opportunities to earn signature non-conference wins early in the 2022-23 season, but they came up just short of both Virginia and Kentucky. With most of the non-conference schedule behind, Michigan has been gifted one last opportunity to help its resume before action starts...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. North Carolina Preview: These teams up to somethin...

There are a lot of tournaments and multi-team events in the college basketball season, and most of them are a fun way to create matchups between high-profile teams. The newly created Jumpman Invitational is just that, bringing together four teams who rep the iconic logo and command attention on the national level.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football hands out awards at team banquet

The Michigan football team’s annual banquet was on Sunday, and as is a yearly tradition, team awards were handed out to the Big Ten champs. In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, junior running back Blake Corum won the team MVP award after rushing for 1,463 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns this season. He was also given the toughest player award and the blue-collar award.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top five biggest surprises from Michigan football’s regular season

The coaches, culture and attitude have propelled the Michigan Wolverines back to being the apex predators in the Big Ten and on the cusp of playing for a national title. However, Michigan would not be in the rarified air it now occupies without several surprising developments happening along the way.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Top Michigan recruiting storylines heading into the 2023 Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period for 2023 high school football prospects starts tomorrow, which is when the large majority of players sign their letter of intent. As it stands right now, the Michigan Wolverines are just inside the top-20 of the national team rankings, but have gained momentum recently with some huge transfer portal pickups.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 three-star LB Hayden Moore commits to Michigan

Following an official visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend, the Michigan Wolverines’ coaching staff have earned a pledge from 2023 Regis Jesuit (CO) three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder had been committed to Nebraska since June. However, after a recruiting push from Jim Harbaugh and George Helow,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Another Stud From The Transfer Portal

Michigan has been killing it on the field and because of that, transfers are looking at Ann Arbor as one of their top destinations of choice. Today, the Wolverines landed yet another potential impact player in Coastal Carolina's Josaiah Stewart. The 6-2, 230-pound Stewart was a former three-star prospect in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

How J.J. McCarthy silenced the doubters to get Michigan back in the CFP

At the beginning of the season, Michigan Wolverine fans were clamoring for J.J. McCarthy to be QB1, and rightfully so. In limited time last season, McCarthy shined more often than not and showed incredible talent. The fan base was extremely excited to see McCarthy be the leader of this football team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 three-star DB D’Juan Waller commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines acquired the commitment from a player who hails from the state of Ohio — 2023 three-star defensive back D’Juan Waller. Waller is the fifth prospect from the state of Ohio to commit to Michigan since the huge win over the Buckeyes last month, along with 2023 three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun, 2023 three-star athlete Breeon Ishmail, 2023 three-star athlete Jason Hewlett — who happens to be Waller’s teammate at Chancey High School in Youngstown — and 2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Stanford transfer OL Drake Nugent commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines landed a second offensive lineman from Stanford in the transfer portal, as Drake Nugent has announced his intentions to transfer to Ann Arbor. The 6-foot-1, 300-pounder has been the starter at center for the Cardinal since last year, starting all 12 games there for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Preferred walk-on Jalen Hoffman commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have picked up another commitment this weekend from 2023 Lake Braddock (VA) tight-end Jalen Hoffmann. Hoffmann was previously committed to Bucknell but was offered a preferred walk-on opportunity by Grant Newsome this past Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound hybrid tight end moved quickly on the offer and committed to Michigan after a weekend visit.
ANN ARBOR, MI

