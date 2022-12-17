ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Falls To North Carolina In Overtime, 89-84

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mNnU_0jmKdUer00

Ohio State was just two seconds away from its first victory over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, but the Tar Heels tied it at the buzzer and then outscored the Buckeyes, 10-5, in overtime on their way to a 89-84 victory at Madison Square Garden.

The Buckeyes were led offensively by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh, who scored a team- and career-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds on Saturday afternoon. That includes his jumper in the closing seconds that appeared to give Ohio State the win.

North Carolina’s Pete Nance, who joined the program this offseason as a transfer from Northwestern, then hit a turnaround jumper as time expired to send it to overtime. That’s when the Buckeyes seemingly ran out of gas against the reigning national runner-up.

The Tar Heels, meanwhile, had three players in double figures, including preseason All-American Armando Bacot (28) and guards Caleb Love (22) and R.J. Davis (21), as they handed the Buckeyes their third loss of the season.

First Half:

Ohio State got on the board first, as junior center Zed Key knocked down a three-pointer as the shot clock expired, but North Carolina went on an 11-3 run take a five-point lead into the under-16 timeout.

The Buckeyes battled back with an 11-1 run of their own, including seven points from Sensabaugh to take a 19-14 lead with 11:34 remaining in the first half.

Freshman center Felix Okpara blocked Bacot's shot attempt and knocked down a layup at the other end. Senior guard Tanner Holden then hit a corner three-pointer to stretch the lead to eight.

Sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing and Holden made buckets on back-to-back possessions as part of an 18-2 run for the Buckeyes as the Tar Heels missed eight consecutive shots over a five-minute period.

Ohio State stretched its lead to 14 with three-pointers by Sensabaugh and freshman guard Bruce Thornton, but Sensabuagh picked up his third foul on a Bacot and-one and North Carolina took advantage.

Bacot scored 10 straight for the Tar Heels to trim the lead to five with three minutes remaining before Thornton connected on a three-pointer. Sueing hit a three in the closing seconds to put it back to nine.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | Five Overreactions To College Basketball's First Month | Texas Head Coach Chris Bear Arrested On Felony Assault Charge | Memphis Assistant Larry Brown Steps Down Due To Health Concerns

Second Half:

North Carolina opened the second half on a 10-2 run to cut Ohio State’s lead to 46-45 with 16:27 remaining. That includes a dunk by Bacot, which gave him 18 points on the afternoon.

The Buckeyes built a small cushion after back-to-back baskets from Okpara and fifth-year senior guard Sean McNeil, who later knocked down a three-pointer to put them up 57-50 at the under-12 timeout.

Key’s basket over Bacot with 7:15 put Ohio State ahead by 11, but a pair of turnovers against the full-court press helped the Tar Heels cut the deficit to three points at the 5:31 mark.

North Carolina tied the game at 72-all with just over two minutes remaining on a layup from Davis, who then hit a three-pointer on the next possession after a Sueing layup to put the Tar Heels ahead, 75-74

Key's three-pointer put Ohio State up by two, but Bacot tied it with a dunk with 17 seconds left. Sensabaugh then knocked down what would have been the game-winner with two seconds left, but Nance's jumper sent it to overtime.

Overtime:

The Tar Heels built a four-point lead in the early going before Thornton’s layup and free throw put the Buckeyes down one. Love's jumper gave North Carolina a three-point lead with 2:32 left.

Okpara fouled out, sending Davis to the line for two shots, which he promptly knocked down to give the Tar Heels a five-point advantage with 1:19 remaining, which was their biggest lead of the game.

Sensabaugh’s jumper with 49 seconds remaining trimmed it to three, but Key was called for a travel while attempting a three-pointer. Davis hit a pair of free throws at the other end to reach the final score.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State’s big targets heading into Signing Day

This is a busy week for college football recruiting, as the early signing period begins tomorrow. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff are busy with all things recruiting, and in this new recruiting atmosphere, the staff is likely the busiest it has ever been this time of year. The Buckeyes are still targeting multiple recruits and athletes in the transfer portal as well, and below is just a few of the team’s priority recruits heading into the big day.
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Freshman Linebacker Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe

Ohio State freshman linebacker Gabe Powers lost his black stripe following Monday evening's practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, signifying his status as an official member of the team. “This guy puts in extra work in the film room, in the weight room,” director of player development C.J. Barnett...
COLUMBUS, OH
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Michigan: Three Things to Watch

Carolina looks to keep the good vibes rolling after their thrilling overtime win over Ohio State at Madison Square Garden by beating another B1G team in an NBA arena. Michigan are in Charlotte to take on UNC at the Spectrum Center in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational tomorrow night. The Wolverines have had a lot of time off for exams and didn’t look sharp in a home win against Lipscomb. What should the Tar Heels expect when they tip-off? Here are three things to watch.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
DURHAM, NC
BuckeyesNow

Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

Need something to do with the entire family during the holidays? Look no further than one of Ohio State’s upcoming men’s basketball games!. The Buckeyes are set to host Maine at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and Alabama A&M at 3 p.m. on Dec. 29, and there are plenty of tickets available for both non-conference matchups.
COLUMBUS, OH
Henry County Daily Herald

Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia

The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing credit 'good' UNC after OT loss in CBS Sports Classic

Ohio State basketball had every chance to hand the preseason No. 1 team, North Carolina, its fifth loss of the 2022-23 season — and before a raucous crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York — but a buzzer-beating shot by Pete Nance sent the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels emerged with an 89-84 CBS Sports Classic win. The result left Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann and forward Justice Sueing searching for questions after OSU blew a double-digit lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Derrik Allen Joining Brother, Transferring to UNC

North Carolina bolstered its defensive back room with the commitment of former Georgia Tech safety Derrik Allen on Monday. The 6-2, 212-pound safety is the older brother of current Tar Heel cornerback Marcus Allen and was in Chapel Hill this week for an official visit. "It really is like a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball sees ranking slide without playing

There were no Duke basketball games last week. The Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) haven't played since their 82-55 home win over the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks on Dec. 10. Even so, the AP Top 25 voters dropped Duke from No. 12 to No. 14 this week. The fall was due to impressive wins last week from the now-No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 WCC) and the now-No. 13 UCLA Bruins (10-2, 2-0 Pac-12).
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Art’s Angle: ‘Big-Time Onions!’

It is hard to gauge the importance of Carolina’s comeback win over Ohio State Saturday before a large light-blue-clad crowd at Madison Square Garden. The Tar Heels’ 89-84 overtime thriller against the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes — in the macro — helps offset a four-game losing streak that not only knocked them out of the rankings and — in the micro — gave them a non-conference resume-builder for the NCAA tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

BREAKING: Oregon transfer OL Dawson Jaramillo commits to NC State

Former Oregon offensive lineman Dawson Jaramillo has committed to NC State. Jaramillo has informed Michael Clark of his commitment during an exclusive interview with Pack Pride. The Wolfpack needed to add experience on the offensive line, as well as versatility, and Jaramillo provides both for State. "It feels good to...
RALEIGH, NC
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Columbus

If you're looking for great pizza in the Ohio capital, Columbus isn't exactly lacking in options. From classic mom and pop pizzerias to trendy artisan-style spots, the city has something for every type of pizza lover.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Top 10 Breakfast Spots in Columbus

While brunch may be more trendy, breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. So it’s crucial that we consult our readers each year to help us figure out the best spots in town for this first meal in the morning. For the second year in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy