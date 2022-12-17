Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announces its next massive nature exhibit for spring 2023Jennifer GeerLisle, IL
Related
Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have a different feel in 2023. Two players who were previously cornerstones of the team, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger, signed elsewhere in MLB free agency this offseason. Mookie Betts offered a blunt response in reference to their respective departures, per Fox News. “I mean, it sucks,” Betts […] The post Mookie Betts’ blunt response to Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner Dodgers departures appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade
The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
Padres beat out Dodgers for key pitcher in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were embroiled in a bidding war for free-agent right-hander Seth Lugo, and he made his final decision on Monday. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Lugo and the Padres are in agreement on a contract in free agency, bringing the former Mets’ reliever to San Diego after he spent the last seven seasons in the Big Apple.
Why Matt Carpenter left Yankees despite reunion talks
The New York Yankees gave Matt Carpenter a second chance in 2022 and their decision paid off. The veteran smashed 15 home runs in limited action for New York. Despite getting injured during the season, Carpenter made it clear that he has more left in the tank. However, Carpenter recently came to terms on a […] The post Why Matt Carpenter left Yankees despite reunion talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion
The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner
Clayton Kershaw admitted in an MLB Network interview that the free agency departures of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are “going to be weird” for the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Matthew Moreno. Kershaw got brutally honest as well on Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “JT is such a cornerstone of the […] The post Clayton Kershaw breaks silence on Dodgers losing Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Orioles are primed to make trade following Dansby Swanson-Cubs deal
The Baltimore Orioles have had a mostly quiet offseason, making a few moves here and there. It makes sense given the nature of their roster, as the important thing for them is to develop the abundance of young talent they already have. There could be a sizable trade in the works for them given the way the market stands.
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing
The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher. Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his […] The post Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason
The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants have both made eye-opening moves in MLB free agency this offseason. San Diego brought in Xander Bogaerts while the Giants landed Carlos Correa to bolster their lineup. But Los Angeles Dodgers’ star pitcher Clayton Kershaw isn’t worried, per Matthew Moreno. “Obviously the Padres have made a ton […] The post Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets honest on Padres, Giants after big offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson’s farewell to Braves will make fans reach for Kleenex
The Chicago Cubs made their big splash in free agency when they signed Atlanta Braves star shortstop Dansby Swanson. Before joining his new team, Swanson sent one final message to his longtime franchise. On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson took to social media to thank the Braves. Swanson wrote, “Thank you Atlanta....
The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed
San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Drury joins Shohei Ohtani, Angels on $17 million contract
Brandon Drury is staying in California, but it won’t be with the San Diego Padres. Drury and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a two-year, $17 million contract that will see him team up with Shohei Ohtani, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal is pending a physical. Drury, 30, enjoyed a […] The post Brandon Drury joins Shohei Ohtani, Angels on $17 million contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal. Carpenter is expected […] The post Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves land left-handed masher in free agency
The Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a contract with OF Jordan Luplow in MLB free agency. The contract is worth $1.4 million over 1-year. This signing will not make or break Atlanta’s playoff chances. However, it will benefit the Braves more than fans may initially imagine. Luplow hit an unsightly .176 for the […] The post Braves land left-handed masher in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Carpenter gives TCU comical College Football Playoff shout-out after San Diego signing
Veteran hitter Matt Carpenter will be playing for the San Diego Padres in the 2023 MLB season, but don’t expect him to shave off his mustache just yet — at least not until the TCU Horned Frogs are done playing the Michigan Wolverines in the College Football Semifinal later this December at the Fiesta Bowl (via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com).
Cubs make Drew Smyly move after Dansby Swanson agreement
Th. Chicago Cubs have been busy this offseason. They made one of the biggest moves of the winter by agreeing to a deal with All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson. Following that, they retained one of their key players from 2022 by re-signing Drew Smyly. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the...
Kodai Senga immediately endears himself to NY fans with memorable introduction
The New York Mets have made several splashes already this offseason after losing Jacob DeGrom. Aside from signing reigning Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, they also managed to win the Kodai Senga sweepstakes, who became an absolute star over in Japan. On Monday, Senga gave his introductory press conference with the franchise and instantly became […] The post Kodai Senga immediately endears himself to NY fans with memorable introduction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine doesn’t want to make the reported tension between him and his teammates to get blown out of proportion. After all, as he said earlier, it’s normal for teams to go through several ups and downs. Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat, LaVine opened up about […] The post Zach LaVine’s serious reaction to Bulls ‘blow up’ amid slump appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls fans react to rumored discord between Zach LaVine, teammates
The Chicago Bulls have quietly been in disarray on the court, an end result that’s yielded much louder reactions off of it. Zach LaVine has reportedly been right at the center of it all. Bulls beat reporter K.C. Johnson confirmed the recent report from Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley about Bulls players having a recent blow-up […] The post Bulls fans react to rumored discord between Zach LaVine, teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
