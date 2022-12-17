Matt Ryan Is Part of Biggest Blown Leads in NFL, Super Bowl History

Longtime NFL fans may feel a sense of déjà vu.

Matt Ryan went down in NFL history Saturday for an unfortunate reason as the quarterback was part of another team that blew yet another massive lead.

The Colts led the Vikings 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter before the squad froze. Minnesota came marching back with the largest comeback in NFL history after scoring 33 points in a game that went into overtime. But this wasn’t the first time Ryan was at the helm of a team who lost in an iconic comeback.

When fans think of these moments, Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Falcons likely comes to mind. Ryan and Atlanta held a 25-point lead with 18 minutes to go on football's biggest stage, but New England powered back with 31 unanswered points in Houston that day. That overtime game marked the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Ryan completed 19-of-33 passes on Saturday en route to one touchdown and zero interceptions for 182 yards. The Colts now fall to 4-9-1 with the end of the regular season looming on the horizon.