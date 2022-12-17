2022 PNC Championship final round tee times, pairings announced as Team Thomas leads, Tiger Woods and Charlie close behind

With professional tours on their holiday hiatus, golf’s silly season rolls on this week with one of the most unique events of the year.

The 2022 PNC Championship wraps up Sunday and features a field full of major champions and their family members. The inaugural PNC Championship began in 1995 and featured 10 men’s major winners with their sons. Since then, the field has grown to include 20 professional golfers playing with a family member in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, shot a 15-under 57 in the first round – tied for the second-lowest round in tournament history – and take a two-shot lead into the final round. Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and are T-2 with Tiger Woods and son, Charlie, at 13 under after each shot 59 on Saturday.

Check out the tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round below.

Full field: Meet the teams competing at the 2022 PNC Championship

More: How to watch the 2022 PNC Championship

Final-round pairings, tee times

Tee time Players

9:08 a.m. Gary Player, Jordan Player

Nick Price, Jordan Price

9:21 a.m. Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk

9:34 a.m. Annika Sorenstam, Will McGee

David Duval, Brady Duval

9:47 a.m. Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino

Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington

10 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Carson Kuchar

John Daly, John Daly II

10:13 a.m. Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara

Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman

10:26 a.m. Stewart Cink, Connor Cink

Justin Leonard, Luke Leonard

10:39 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Shawn Spieth

Nelly Korda, Petr Korda

10:52 a.m. Vijah Singh, Qass Singh

Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer

11:05 a.m. Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods