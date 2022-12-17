ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

2022 PNC Championship final round tee times, pairings announced as Team Thomas leads, Tiger Woods and Charlie close behind

By Cameron Jourdan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEkbH_0jmKdPFE00

With professional tours on their holiday hiatus, golf’s silly season rolls on this week with one of the most unique events of the year.

The 2022 PNC Championship wraps up Sunday and features a field full of major champions and their family members. The inaugural PNC Championship began in 1995 and featured 10 men’s major winners with their sons. Since then, the field has grown to include 20 professional golfers playing with a family member in a 36-hole scramble at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, shot a 15-under 57 in the first round – tied for the second-lowest round in tournament history – and take a two-shot lead into the final round. Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and are T-2 with Tiger Woods and son, Charlie, at 13 under after each shot 59 on Saturday.

Check out the tee times and pairings for Sunday’s final round below.

Full field: Meet the teams competing at the 2022 PNC Championship

More: How to watch the 2022 PNC Championship

Final-round pairings, tee times

Tee time Players

9:08 a.m. Gary Player, Jordan Player

Nick Price, Jordan Price

9:21 a.m. Nick Faldo, Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk, Tanner Furyk

9:34 a.m. Annika Sorenstam, Will McGee

David Duval, Brady Duval

9:47 a.m. Lee Trevino, Daniel Trevino

Padraig Harrington, Paddy Harrington

10 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Carson Kuchar

John Daly, John Daly II

10:13 a.m. Mark O’Meara, Shaun O’Meara

Tom Lehman, Sean Lehman

10:26 a.m. Stewart Cink, Connor Cink

Justin Leonard, Luke Leonard

10:39 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Shawn Spieth

Nelly Korda, Petr Korda

10:52 a.m. Vijah Singh, Qass Singh

Bernhard Langer, Jason Langer

11:05 a.m. Justin Thomas, Mike Thomas

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
GolfWRX

John Daly makes bizarre lifestyle claim during PNC Championship

The top of the leaderboard at the end of yesterday’s PNC Championship could not have been more diverse. As Team Singh – Vijay and son Qass – backed up their opening 59 with yet another 13-under score, memories turned to those constant reports of Singh Snr. and his constant work ethic, often seen on the range for many hours, even if winning a tournament.
The Spun

Look: Tiger, Charlie Woods' Outfit Is Going Viral On Sunday

Unlike other teenagers, Charlie Woods isn't embarrassed by his dad. Charlie and Tiger Woods will play the final round of the PNC Championship on Sunday. Per the PGA Tour, the father and son wore matching attire to Grande Lakes. The 13-year-old is emulating Tiger's famous look in Orlando. They're each...
Golf.com

How did Charlie Woods adjust to the spotlight? Tiger Woods explains

Tiger Woods has always been under the spotlight, but heading into Year 3 of the PNC Championship, he was fully aware he might not even be the main draw anymore. Here’s the first question Woods fielded from reporters at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla., last week: Do you get the sense that you’re the second-most-watched person out here?
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Video: Golf World Reacts To Charlie Woods' Swing Today

Charlie Woods can swing it. The son of the legendary PGA Tour star is going viral for his drive off the tee on Sunday afternoon. Charlie Woods is playing in the PNC Championship with his dad, Tiger Woods. The legendary PGA Tour star has told his son to study Rory McIlroy's swing.
Golf.com

3 PGA Tour stars get married, Tiger discusses his first ace | Rogers Report

Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s Rogers Report. I just returned from Orlando, where I was covering the PNC Championship. I wrote about that here, so we won’t be talking about the event in this column, except for the fact that Will McGee, Annika Sorenstam’s son, had a special fan in the crowd over the weekend at the event. That’s right: His sixth-grade math teacher headed over to watch her current star student tee it up.
GolfWRX

John Daly reveals why using a golf cart is a ‘big disadvantage’ on the course

John Daly, who’s already had his right knee replaced, revealed at the PNC Championship that he is scheduled to have his left knee replaced this Wednesday. Speaking to PGATour.com, Daly discussed the challenges of having knee pain during play. “It’s tough when you don’t have a follow-through,” he said....
Golf.com

PNC Championship purse, payout breakdown and winner’s share

The PNC Championship may be an unofficial PGA Tour Champions event, but there’s still money on the line on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 20 two-person teams in the 36-hole scramble are playing for a $1.085 million purse, with $200,000 going to the winning team. Second place takes home $80,000 and last place receives $40,000. (According to USGA rules, amateurs are only allowed to accept up to $1,000.)
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Breaking: The Masters Announces Decision On 2023 Invites

The Masters announced on Tuesday morning its decision for the 2023 major tournament. According to The Masters, they will be sticking with the normal criteria for the tournament's invitation list, which means that LIV Golfers who qualify will be eligible. "Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing...
Golf.com

Augusta National scolds LIV defectors, stops short of Masters ban

The 2023 Masters will welcome every golfer who has qualified — regardless of what tour they play on. In a statement from Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley on Tuesday morning, the club paved the way for golfers from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to earn entry into next April’s tournament. While Ridley didn’t go as far as to name the upstart tour explicitly in his statement, he noted Augusta National will invite “those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament” — effectively ruling out a LIV Golf Masters ban.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy