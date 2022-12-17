Read full article on original website
Roads could get icy in Central NY today as arctic blast arrives
Syracuse, N.Y. — An blast of arctic air is likely to arrive in Central New York around lunchtime, causing icy roads and treacherous travel. “Temperatures will rapidly plummet and quickly drop into the teens and even some single digits by sunset,” the National Weather Service said. “This will create hazardous road conditions, since any lingering moisture from this morning`s rainfall, combined with falling snow, will result in a flash freeze.”
newyorkupstate.com
Thousands lose power as strong wind gusts blow through Upstate NY; Oswego hard hit
Syracuse, N. Y. -- More than 12,000 customers were without power this morning in Upstate New York after strong winds blew through overnight, breaking tree limbs and downing power lines. Hardest-hit were Oswego and Oneida counties, as winds of more than 50 mph blew from the southeast. More than 3,000...
Dangerous winter storm causing power outages
Find out where the power is out and how long it'll take to restore.
cnycentral.com
Cayuga County under travel advisory due to winter storm
AUBURN, N.Y. — The Cayuga County Sheriff's office has issued a travel advisory beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, December 23 and lasting through 8 a.m. Saturday, December 24th. The advisory is due to the winter storm, forecasted to cause flash freeze as a cold front moves through the area.
localsyr.com
Wind and snow alerts issued for parts of CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday....
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
Central New York counties issuing travel advisories
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Travel Advisory has been issued for Onondaga County effective 7 a.m. Friday, December 23 until 7 a.m. Saturday, December 24, according to County Executive J. Ryan McMahon. Drivers may experience hazardous driving conditions throughout the county. A widespread of rain, followed by a flash freeze, high winds and snow, have […]
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Wind Chill Advisory, Weather Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has released a weather warning and put a Wind Chill Advisory into effect from today at 5 p.m. until Saturday, December 24th, at noon.
Wegmans, Tops closing stores in 2 NY counties due to winter storm
Grocery shopping before Christmas just got more difficult in Western New York. Stores are typically packed in the days leading up to Dec. 25 as shoppers plan family feasts (or look for last-minute gifts), creating long lines and packed parking lots. But the winter storm is disrupting holiday plans beyond travel, as Wegmans and Tops announced that they’re closing all stores in two WNY counties.
School closings in Central New York: Friday, Dec. 23; see updated list of closings
Plans for early dismissals or school closings started coming in on Wednesday, and many of those plans have shifted over the past two days, so we are providing an up-to-date list this morning. Schools across Central New York are now closing for the most part. In Onondaga County, the county...
cnycentral.com
Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County hit hard
National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.
cnyhomepage.com
Storm moving in Thursday evening
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Low temperatures will be in the teens Wednesday night with mainly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 30s Thursday with mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Rain showers are expected Thursday evening into Friday morning with snow showers by the afternoon hours....
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Wind and Wind Chill Advisories for Oneida County as Christmas weekend approaches
ONEIDA COUNTY: WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM EST FRIDAY. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Winds shift southwest on Friday with continued gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Oneida, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins,...
cnycentral.com
Friday Morning Ski Conditions in CNY
Meteorologist Mike Brookins from CBS5 & CNYcentral brings you the latest ski conditions for area mountains and resorts, brought to you by Greek Peak Mountain Resort. Conditions will be rapidly changing for Saturday & the holiday weekend as snow and cold return to the region. This will allow artificial snowmaking to return as well. So be on the lookout for additional openings of both ski areas and terrain.
cnycentral.com
CNY neighbors struggle to get to their holiday destinations due to winter storm
Syracuse, N.Y. — The incoming winter storm is forcing CNY neighbors to find alternate ways to get to their holiday destinations. Travelers are scrambling to try to find any last minute flights before it's too late. One Rochester family missed their original flight this morning to visit their family...
Travel Ban In Effect Starting This Morning On New York State Thruway
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. ORIGINAL STORY:. Governor Kathy...
cnycentral.com
Travelers get out before the winter storm worsens to reach holiday plans
Syracuse, NY — In the midst of some of the busiest travel days as people head out to get to their holiday destinations ahead of Christmas a winter storm is coming in. Causing some Central New Yorkers to rush out of town. The weather is known to create travel...
National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory, High Wind Warning, Lakeshore Flood Warning
NEW YORK – The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook, including a Winter Weather Advisory, a High Wind Warning and a Lakeshore Flood Warning for the entire Central New York area from today, Thursday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 23. A strong winter storm moving across...
Gov. Hochul issues statewide State of Emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency across all of New York State on Thursday, as a blizzard heads toward Western New York. Read more here:
