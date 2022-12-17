Chargers activate TE Donald Parham from injured reserve

The Chargers are getting some help back on offense.

Tight end Donald Parham was activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday. In correspondence, the team waived wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.

In addition, Los Angeles elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and safety Raheem Layne from the practice squad.

Parham went on injured reserve on Nov. 5 with a hamstring injury, the same issue that forced him to miss most of training camp and the first four games to start the season.

Parham has played only two games this season, making three catches for 53 yards. He finished the 2021 season with 20 receptions on 27 targets for 190 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.