Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway

SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

2022 is not the first time Cazenovia College has announced closure

Cazenovia College announced the school would close following the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester, the Board of Trustees citing financial reasons. The closure leaves under 1,000 students with no other choice but to transfer to another institution. While this news came as a shock to those attending and working at the college, it isn't the first time in Cazenovia's history a closure was announced.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

'@ Your Service': Preparing For Winter

Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ tells us that in the event that someone loses heat, always check your thermostat and make sure that the set temperature is the about how it feels in the house. From there you would need to check if the power is working, and/or reset the power using a switch located near the equipment itself. This could help get you through the night, but you should always still call for assistance.
JAMESVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

Rare twin elephants open gifts at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

SYRACUSE, NY — It was packed at the zoo as neighbors came to watch the rare baby twin elephants open their enrichment presents, Sunday December 16th. The zoo hosted more then 1,700 people as presents were given to the animals in honor of both Twin Day and the Holidays.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County legislators prepare for major projects slated for 2023

Onondaga County legislators met for the final time this year on Tuesday, preparing for what the Chairman calls an "unprecedented" schedule ahead of them in 2023. Legislators are set to vote to approve funding for projects large and small related to Micron's anticipated arrival; land development for the $85 million aquarium; total overhauls at the failed Great Northern and Shoppingtown malls; and the consolidation of the correction center in Jamesville with the jail in downtown Syracuse.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Hancock International Airport offers parking status tool ahead of holiday travel

MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced the rollout of a new, convenient tool this week to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Travelers now have the ability to see the drive-up parking status of each parking lot at the airport by visiting the airport’s parking webpage, 24 hours a day.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental

CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of...
CAMDEN, NY

