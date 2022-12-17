Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Lift Syracuse Up. Bring I-81 down: grassroots movement voices support for Community Grid
It took over 14 years of debate, neighborhood meetings, and research for the New York State Department of Transportation to decide on replacing the I-81 viaduct in downtown Syracuse with a Community Grid. In November, a lawsuit advocating for an option determined infeasible over the course of those 14 years halted progress.
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
Community Christmas Giftaway draws in a thousand Syracuse families on Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday 1,000 people, young and old, went home with boxes full of different items including toys. It’s all part of the Mary Nelson Youth Center Community Christmas Giftaway held at Van Duyn Elementary School. Principal for Van Duyn Elementary School, Eva Williams said this year, it was clear there was […]
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Tillie's Touch hosts annual gift giveaway
SYRACUSE, NY — Tillies Touch hosted their holiday gift giveaway, Sunday, December 16th. It happened at their center on the Northside of Syracuse on Catawba Street. Tillies Touch sponsored over 300 children during this holiday season. The founder, Dale Johnson teared up while describing how much it means to...
Syracuse plant to close, leaving 62 workers out of a job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 62 people will lose their jobs after a welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March 2023. Specialty Welding and Fabricating of New York Inc. located on E Hiawatha Blvd, Syracuse will close on March 1, 2023, after they filed a notice under the New York’s Worker Adjustment […]
2022 is not the first time Cazenovia College has announced closure
Cazenovia College announced the school would close following the conclusion of the Spring 2023 semester, the Board of Trustees citing financial reasons. The closure leaves under 1,000 students with no other choice but to transfer to another institution. While this news came as a shock to those attending and working at the college, it isn't the first time in Cazenovia's history a closure was announced.
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
Children learn how to make oil in Syracuse to light menorahs during Chanukah
SYRACUSE, NY — To commemorate the first day of Chanukah, youths of all ages participated in an olive oil making workshop, Sunday, December 16th. It took place at the Temple Adath Yeshurin in Syracuse for the students of the Hebrew School. The students were able to make their own...
'@ Your Service': Preparing For Winter
Jamesville, NY — RJ Holbrook, owner & CEO of Holbrook Heating & Air Conditioning, tells customers how to prepare for the cold weather. RJ tells us that in the event that someone loses heat, always check your thermostat and make sure that the set temperature is the about how it feels in the house. From there you would need to check if the power is working, and/or reset the power using a switch located near the equipment itself. This could help get you through the night, but you should always still call for assistance.
Syracuse area could see slippery drive home as lake effect snow bands dip south
Syracuse, N.Y. — A quick burst of lake effect snow could make for slippery driving on the way home from work tonight in Central New York. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Onondaga, Madison and Oneida counties as a band of lake effect snow hammering the Tug Hill region dips south this afternoon.
Rare twin elephants open gifts at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo
SYRACUSE, NY — It was packed at the zoo as neighbors came to watch the rare baby twin elephants open their enrichment presents, Sunday December 16th. The zoo hosted more then 1,700 people as presents were given to the animals in honor of both Twin Day and the Holidays.
Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
Onondaga County legislators prepare for major projects slated for 2023
Onondaga County legislators met for the final time this year on Tuesday, preparing for what the Chairman calls an "unprecedented" schedule ahead of them in 2023. Legislators are set to vote to approve funding for projects large and small related to Micron's anticipated arrival; land development for the $85 million aquarium; total overhauls at the failed Great Northern and Shoppingtown malls; and the consolidation of the correction center in Jamesville with the jail in downtown Syracuse.
Syracuse Hancock International Airport offers parking status tool ahead of holiday travel
MATTYDALE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority announced the rollout of a new, convenient tool this week to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Travelers now have the ability to see the drive-up parking status of each parking lot at the airport by visiting the airport’s parking webpage, 24 hours a day.
Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental
CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of...
