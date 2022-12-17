Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Blake Griffin on when the Boston Celtics' star had his home broken into
Back when veteran Boston Celtics big man Blake Griffin was still on the roster of the Los Angeles Clippers, a group of three masked men broke into his LA home that he and his two-year-old child happened to be in at the moment. Speaking to the host on an episode...
NBA roundup: Wizards whip Suns to snap 10-game losing streak
The Washington Wizards outscored the Phoenix Suns 25-12 in the final 5 1/2 minutes and snapped a 10-game losing streak
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Julian Edelman had a blunt reaction to the disastrous final play in the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders
The Patriots suffered a truly stunning loss on Sunday, falling 30-24 to the Raiders on a crazy final play. Former Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones ran the ball back for a walk-off touchdown after New England wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’s disastrous attempt to lateral the ball on the last play of regulation.
Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing
At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having Devers
The Boston Red Sox are looking at making further free-agent deals as the list of potential names continues to dwindle. One such name that the Red Sox have been in contact with about a Major League contract is infielder Justin Turner, who has spent the last several seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000 Point Ceremony At TD Garden
The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but prior to the game, Patrice Bergeron was recognized for his monumental achievement with a ceremony at TD Garden. Bergeron scored his 1,000th point on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning last month but was able to celebrate in...
Is Jaylen Brown's growth for real with the Boston Celtics this season?
For the first time in his seven NBA seasons, Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown is playing like an All-NBA talent. Taking his defense, passing, rebounding and handle to another level after an intense offseason of training, Brown has all the hallmarks of being among the 15 best players in the league so far in this campaign.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sold For Record Amount Amid NBA Investigation
Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver, who was practically forced into selling his teams due to an NBA investigation and backlash from sponsors, is officially about to cash in despite his transgressions. Because of course he is. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that...
Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game
Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
Four Takeaways From Bruins’ High-Scoring Win Vs. Panthers
It was a high-scoring affair Monday night as the Bruins earned a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Boston moved to 17-0-2 on home ice and 25-4-2 overall and remains atop the NHL standings with two games left before the mandatory Christmas break. The Bruins jumped out...
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Interacts With Twitter User Over Travel Calls
Jaylen Brown didn’t shy away from responding to one Twitter user who shared several clips of his travel violations this season. Brown first spoke out against the calls after the Boston Celtics dropped a second straight loss against a lackluster Orlando Magic team Sunday. With Boston losers in three straight and Brown charged with five turnovers in their latest contest, he attempted to call out what he believes is a double standard.
How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal
The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
Linus Ullmark Comes Up Big As Bruins Take Down Panthers
Linus Ullmark helped the Black and Gold stay in the win column at home Monday. The Boston Bruins prevented a comeback by the Florida Panthers in their 7-3 victory at TD Garden. With the Panthers leading the league in shots per game, Ullmark kept busy between the pipes making 36...
Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
Panthers Score Three Goals In Under Six Minutes Against Bruins
The second period got a little dicey for the Boston Bruins in their Monday night victory over the Florida Panthers. The Panthers scored three goals in under six minutes, initially trailing the B’s by four. Boston powered through, scoring three more to secure its spot in the win column.
Chaim Bloom’s decision-making reportedly being questioned in Boston Red Sox front office
The Boston Red Sox have always been known to take a calculated approach when it comes to assembling their roster.
David Pastrnak Pots Power-Play Goal In Bruins Win Over Panthers
David Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games Monday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers at home in a thrilling 7-3 victory. Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he delivered a power-play goal that ended up being the game-winner. For...
NHL Offers Look At Fenway Park-Specific Winter Classic Change
The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park is quite literally starting to take shape. The NHL on Monday will begin its detailed and involved buildout on the fabled field at the home of the Red Sox ahead of the Jan. 2 showdown between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
