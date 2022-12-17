ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NESN

Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing

At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
NESN

Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 1,000 Point Ceremony At TD Garden

The Boston Bruins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, but prior to the game, Patrice Bergeron was recognized for his monumental achievement with a ceremony at TD Garden. Bergeron scored his 1,000th point on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning last month but was able to celebrate in...
NESN

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Sold For Record Amount Amid NBA Investigation

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver, who was practically forced into selling his teams due to an NBA investigation and backlash from sponsors, is officially about to cash in despite his transgressions. Because of course he is. On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that...
NESN

Jim Montgomery Sees Improvement In Brandon Carlo’s Offensive Game

Brandon Carlo has never been known for his offensive capabilities, but 2022 has been an especially slow year for the Bruins defenseman. After skating in 26 games without a goal to open up the season, it appears Carlo may flipped the switch Monday night, however. He potted his first goal of the season in Boston’s blowout win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden, sniping a trailing shot past goaltender Spencer Knight.
NESN

Four Takeaways From Bruins’ High-Scoring Win Vs. Panthers

It was a high-scoring affair Monday night as the Bruins earned a 7-3 win over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden. Boston moved to 17-0-2 on home ice and 25-4-2 overall and remains atop the NHL standings with two games left before the mandatory Christmas break. The Bruins jumped out...
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Interacts With Twitter User Over Travel Calls

Jaylen Brown didn’t shy away from responding to one Twitter user who shared several clips of his travel violations this season. Brown first spoke out against the calls after the Boston Celtics dropped a second straight loss against a lackluster Orlando Magic team Sunday. With Boston losers in three straight and Brown charged with five turnovers in their latest contest, he attempted to call out what he believes is a double standard.
NESN

How ESPN Graded Red Sox’s Reported Justin Turner Deal

The Red Sox and Dodgers basically swapped designated hitters, with Justin Turner reportedly agreeing to a contract with Boston while J.D. Martinez reportedly landed a one-year deal with Los Angeles. Through that prism, the development could be viewed as a wash. But Turner nevertheless represents a decent short-term pickup for...
NESN

Linus Ullmark Comes Up Big As Bruins Take Down Panthers

Linus Ullmark helped the Black and Gold stay in the win column at home Monday. The Boston Bruins prevented a comeback by the Florida Panthers in their 7-3 victory at TD Garden. With the Panthers leading the league in shots per game, Ullmark kept busy between the pipes making 36...
NESN

Bruins Notes: Leadership Helped Boston Survive ‘Second-Period Blip’

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were well on their way to blowing out the Florida Panthers on Monday, until things got a little murky in the second period. Yes, the Bruins finished with a 7-3 win over the Panthers. But, there was a point in the game where Florida scored three-consecutive goals to cut Boston’s lead to one, striking some fear into the hearts of the TD Garden crowd. Sam Reinhart, Eric Staal and Carter Verhaeghe combined for the goals, all coming in a stretch of under six minutes and erasing a commanding lead for the Bruins.
NESN

Panthers Score Three Goals In Under Six Minutes Against Bruins

The second period got a little dicey for the Boston Bruins in their Monday night victory over the Florida Panthers. The Panthers scored three goals in under six minutes, initially trailing the B’s by four. Boston powered through, scoring three more to secure its spot in the win column.
NESN

David Pastrnak Pots Power-Play Goal In Bruins Win Over Panthers

David Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games Monday night. The Boston Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers at home in a thrilling 7-3 victory. Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and he delivered a power-play goal that ended up being the game-winner. For...
NESN

NHL Offers Look At Fenway Park-Specific Winter Classic Change

The 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park is quite literally starting to take shape. The NHL on Monday will begin its detailed and involved buildout on the fabled field at the home of the Red Sox ahead of the Jan. 2 showdown between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
NESN

