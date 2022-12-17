Read full article on original website
Michele
3d ago
God, please keep her protected by The White Light of The Holy Ghost! Please let her be found safe, and soon!! Amen 🙏🏼🕯️🙏🏼
Kira Martin Korbel
3d ago
Lord keep her in your arms until she is safely reunited with her family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MIDDLETOWN TEEN-CONNER PELLEGRINI
(Middletown, Del.-19709) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Conner Pellegrini, a 17-year-old teen from Middletown. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Crystal Run Drive for a missing persons report. A family member reported Conner made statements that were of concern for his welfare before fleeing the home.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
fox29.com
Watch: Pursuit of accused mail thieves in Pennsylvania ends in violent crash
Police in Delaware County shared dashboard camera footage showing a pursuit of three men accused of stealing mail. The chase ended in a serious crash and all three men have been arrested.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church
Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
WMDT.com
Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
Authorities release images, seek tips in Salem County shooting death
Prosecutors investigating a summer homicide in Salem City are hoping members of the public can help identify several potential witnesses seen in surveillance images. Marquise Coleman, 24, of Salem, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 7 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Miller and Carpenter streets.
WDEL 1150AM
Trooper injured in Biden motorcade accident
A member of the Delaware State Police motorcycle unit is recovering from injuries following a crash Monday morning as the trooper was escorting the motorcade of President Biden to the Wilmington Airport. The motorcycle went down on southbound Route 141 on the Newport viaduct around 9:30 a.m. The trooper was...
WDEL 1150AM
36-year New Castle County EMS paramedic retires, worked on Presidential motorcades
New Castle County EMS Senior Sergeant Donald Kennard made the final dispatch of a decorated 36-year career Monday night. "It's a great honor and pleasure that I go duration for the final time, thank you for your support." With those words to the county's dispatch center, Kennard switched from paramedic...
'I thought a woman was getting murdered:' Neighbors intervene during attack in NJ neighborhood
"I mean, the neighbors did a really good job and possibly saved her life," said Deputy Chief Mike Packer.
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake
The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Kills Woman in Philly, Then Self in Montgomery County. Kids Found Safe
A woman was killed in Philadelphia Sunday and the man who police said shot her was later found dead in an apparent suicide in Montgomery County. Their young triplets -- who police at one point searched for -- were later found safe outside of the city, according to police. Léelo...
WDEL 1150AM
An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic
The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
Man facing murder charges in fatal West Philadelphia crash
A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly August 2022 crash in West Philadelphia.
Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141
NEW CASTLE, DE – Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Route 141 in New Castle on Friday. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 12:15 p.m.,a 2017 Subaru BRZ was traveling southbound on East Basin Road (Route 141) near William Penn High School at high speeds. In an unknown manner, the Subaru entered the grass median south of Stockton Drive, where it began sliding sideways as it entered the northbound lanes of Route 141. “As a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 141 in the left lane of two northbound lanes, the The post Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Milford “tent city” residents clearing out as land is set for development
MILFORD, Del. – If you turn down East Masten Circle in Milford, and follow a trail into the woods, you’ll find a tent city. About 40 to 50 homeless individuals stay there at any given time. As those staying at the camp prepare for plummeting temperatures, they’re now...
Body encased in concrete removed from Philadelphia home
Investigators have to figure out if the person discovered was killed or died of natural causes and then buried in the home.
