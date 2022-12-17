ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Michele
3d ago

God, please keep her protected by The White Light of The Holy Ghost! Please let her be found safe, and soon!! Amen 🙏🏼🕯️🙏🏼

Kira Martin Korbel
3d ago

Lord keep her in your arms until she is safely reunited with her family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING MIDDLETOWN TEEN-CONNER PELLEGRINI

(Middletown, Del.-19709) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Conner Pellegrini, a 17-year-old teen from Middletown. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Crystal Run Drive for a missing persons report. A family member reported Conner made statements that were of concern for his welfare before fleeing the home.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.

A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing

FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
FELTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Man stabbed following argument at party held at Dover church

Dover Police are investigating the stabbing of a man who was attending a party at a church. Police say the 30-year-old Milford man was driven to a hospital early Monday, after there were initial reports that he was shot. The party occurred at St. Andrews Lutheran Church on North DuPont Highway. The victim was listed as being in "non-critical condition."
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Milford man injured in early morning stabbing in Dover, police investigating

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a stabbing that injured a Milford man early Monday morning. Police say the investigation began at around 3 a.m., when a report came in regarding a shooting victim at a hospital in Milford. It was learned that the victim was at a party at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Dover when he got into an altercation with another man, at which time he was stabbed.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Trooper injured in Biden motorcade accident

A member of the Delaware State Police motorcycle unit is recovering from injuries following a crash Monday morning as the trooper was escorting the motorcade of President Biden to the Wilmington Airport. The motorcycle went down on southbound Route 141 on the Newport viaduct around 9:30 a.m. The trooper was...
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, DE – Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a fatal crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. At approximately 3:48 p.m., a blue 2018 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Irish Hill Road, was approaching the intersection at Almond Avenue. At the same time, a Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle was traveling westbound on Irish Hill Road. Turning left onto Almond Avenue, the Yukon crossed into the Suzuki’s path on Irish Hill Road. The motorcycle driver was ejected when the front tire struck the left front bumper of the Yukon. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being The post Police investigating fatal Sunday morning motorcycle crash in Magnolia appeared first on Shore News Network.
MAGNOLIA, DE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | New Claymont train station now has a namesake

The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly. Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub. "I'm overwhelmed by that," said the...
CLAYMONT, DE
WBOC

Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend

A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

An Elkton family is looking for some holiday magic

The drawing by 6-year old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart. It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote, "I am sad because my house is gone forever." Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln...
ELKTON, MD
Shore News Network

Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141

NEW CASTLE, DE – Police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that occurred on Route 141 in New Castle on Friday. According to the Delaware State Police, at approximately 12:15 p.m.,a 2017 Subaru BRZ was traveling southbound on East Basin Road (Route 141) near William Penn High School at high speeds. In an unknown manner, the Subaru entered the grass median south of Stockton Drive, where it began sliding sideways as it entered the northbound lanes of Route 141.  “As a 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 141 in the left lane of two northbound lanes, the The post Newark man killed in Crash on Route 141 appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW CASTLE, DE

