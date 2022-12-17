ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wreaths Across America in Yuma honored fallen service members

By Dillon Fuhrman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wreaths Across America, held in Yuma, hosted two ceremonies Saturday.

Wreaths Across America is where attendees place remembrance wreaths on Veterans' graves.

The first ceremony took place at Desert Memorial Park while the other took place at Sunset Vista Cemetery.

The two ceremonies included the following:

  • A rendition of Amazing Grace
  • Firing of three rifle volleys over the graves
  • Taps on bagpipes
  • The laying of the wreaths for each branch of service.

Attendees also laid a total of 3,555 wreaths to honor the fallen heroes.

The post Wreaths Across America in Yuma honored fallen service members appeared first on KYMA .

