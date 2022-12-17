Read full article on original website
Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball @ Pekin Dragons
The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team defeat the Pekin Dragons in their final game before the holiday break, 60-49. The Streaks got off to a slow start before heating up in the second quarter. From then on, the Streaks controlled the game to cruise to a victory on the road. The Streaks improve to 12-3 on the season.
Men’s Basketball Drops Back and Forth Affair at Eureka
MONMOUTH, ILL. (12/19/2022) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team trailed by 12 at half, led by 10 with 5:28 to play but ultimately lost 78-77 at Eureka College on Monday night. The Scots head into the holiday break at 6-5 with 11 days off before the final game of December.
Knox falls in D1 exhibition game to Lindenwood
SAINT CHARLES, Missouri – Men’s basketball lost a D1 exhibition 77-42 at Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon. The Lions jumped out to a 20-3 lead early in the first half and led 41-15 at halftime. Knox scored the first four points of the second half, but Lindenwood continued building their lead for the rest of the half to claim victory. Jordan Rayner led Knox with 10 points. Matt Garife and Cade Windham each added seven points. Windham tallied seven rebounds as well. Aidan Derry tacked on six points and pulled down eight boards.
Illinois announces midseason addition, immediate eligibility for key hoops prospect
Illinois basketball received some good news on Tuesday regarding class of 2023 PF Zacharie Perrin. It looks like Perrin is now immediately eligible to play for the Fighting Illini. The news was announced on the team’s account on Twitter. Perrin is a 3-star prospect out of France who enrolled at...
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
Players and coaches reactions from the Genesis Shootout
Players and coaches from Moline, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf talk about the entire day of basketball played at Augustana for the Genesis Shootout. Iowa beat the Illinois side for a eight straight year winning four of the seven games.
Professional basketball player, Darius Adams, organizes toy drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Professional basketball player Darius Adams is in China preparing for his upcoming season. With help from his family and friends back in Decatur, he was able to organize a toy drive for his own community. According to Team Adams, Adams has been working on creating an...
Lux Blox Inventor Michael Acerra On “Galesburg’s Morning News”
Lux Blox is the brainchild of Mike and Heather Acerra. The idea came from their backgrounds in art, engineering and education. The company continues to grow and continues to be manufactured here in Galesburg. They have been featured on Fox & Friends, Good Morning America and the Today Show among other places. Mike joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the company. If you shop online and use the code wgil35, you will receive 35% off your order! You can also stop by their headquarters in the morning at 262 N. Prairie and receive 35% off. You can also find video of this interview and see some of the products on our WGIL Facebook page.
Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date
Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
Brad Underwood is still searching for answers
Hello darkness, my old friend. It’s good to talk with you again. This is the Illinois basketball that I’ve been accustomed to watching for nearly two decades. No one in the locker rooms seems to be able to distinguish fact from fiction, truth from ignorance or motivation from misguidance.
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
“Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” At The Orpheum Theater Tomorrow Night
The Orpheum Theater presents “Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” tomorrow night. The show was written by the Orpheum’s Tim Holmes. Audience members will part of a “live studio audience” for the 1946 radio production. Tim and Orpheum executive director Erin Glasnovich joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the show.
There’s a method to snow and ice removal. Here is Galesburg’s plan once winter arrives
Confidence remains high that accumulating snow, bitter cold temperatures and strong winds will cause major impacts to holiday travel Thursday through Friday. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, which is tracking a significant winter storm system for Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow and strong winds could cause travel impacts all across the area, especially Thursday night.
Collins: Dangerous winter storm to impact Peoria area before Christmas
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – If you wanted a White Christmas, you’re probably going to get it. But it’s going to be a lot more than just some Christmastime snow, according to 25 News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins. “This is a three-pronged storm,” said Collins. “First...
One dead following accident near Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – One person is believed to be dead after a crash that closed a portion of Illinois Route 29 North of Chillothe. The crash happened near Hart Lane, and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood tells 25 News one person has died, though no more details are being released at the moment.
Bloomington-Normal under Winter Storm Watch Thursday, Friday; dangerous cold Saturday
The Bloomington-Normal area has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday and Friday. Lincoln National Weather Service has high confidence that the area will face strong winds up to 40 to 50 miles per hour and accumulating snow over the two days. The area is also likely to...
$500K winning Powerball ticket sold in NW Illinois
PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. - One lucky Illinois Lottery player will be celebrating Christmas $500,000 richer. The winning ticket was purchased at Shaws Marketplace, located at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $500,000 for the...
Local gas prices decline again
PEORIA, Ill. – Gas prices in the Peoria area continue to decline, while still not at the levels many people would prefer. GasBuddy.com says its survey of Peoria-area stations has a gallon of unleaded averaging $3.37 a gallon — down more than 12 cents from the week before.
