Will the Chargers-Titans matchup be on in your area?

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) are set to get Week 15 underway against the Tennessee Titans (7-6).

Those in the blue area on the TV map will get the game on CBS, courtesy of 506 Sports.

If you’re in the red area, you will get the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Andrew Catalon and James Lofton will have the call.

Los Angeles is currently a 3-point favorite over Tennessee. Sunday’s matchup will begin at 1:25 pm PT.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

