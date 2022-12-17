Read full article on original website
Silver Alert Issued for Missing Woman Last Seen in San Juan Capistrano
A Silver Alert was in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing from the San Juan Capistrano area. Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home for one of her regular walks at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
1 Trapped in 2-Vehicle Head-On Traffic Collision
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles collided head-on in a city of Santa Clarita intersection Sunday afternoon. Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Search & Rescue responded to a traffic collision on Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street around 2:44 p.m., Dec. 18, involving two vehicles blocking traffic lanes. One person was reported trapped.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
mynewsla.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Several Lanes of 10 Freeway in West Adams Area
A multi-vehicle crash prompted closure of several westbound lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway Tuesday in the West Adams area. The collision was reported at about 10:35 a.m. near La Brea Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics transported one person to a hospital in unknown condition. Some...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles
Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
mynewsla.com
Flames Destroy Garden Grove Building; Adjacent Structures Saved
Firefighters waged a defensive battle Monday morning when a vacant building went up in flames in Garden Grove, and protected a gas station and other nearby commercial structures. The fire was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 6,800 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
mynewsla.com
Officials Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Sick Dog
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public’s help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization’s South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9 by...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Sun Valley Leaves Man Dead; Suspect Sought
A 20-year old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired call at a Kohl’s department store at 8501 Laurel Canyon Blvd. near Roscoe Boulevard where they learned the victim was shot while sitting in a white Chrysler van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Orange County
SANT ANA, Calif. – One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in Santa Ana Sunday. The Santa Ana Police Department reported it received a call from a hospital around 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The man,...
Ferrari Splits in Half in Deadly California Crash
A horrifying car crash in southern California killed one person and split a Ferrari in half on Friday, December 16. Orange County authorities reported that the accident took place in the Silverado area along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon around 3:45 pm. Three cars were involved, and the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Firefighter Injured Battling Fire in Montebello Restaurant
A firefighter was injured Monday battling a fire at a restaurant in Monterey Park. The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Monterey Park firefighters sent to the scene. According to KTLA5, the...
mynewsla.com
Memorial Hike Planned at Griffith Park for Iconic Mountain Lion P-22
A memorial sunset hike was planned at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the hike, which was set to...
4 Great Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
mynewsla.com
Missing Fountain Valley Woman Suffering From Dementia Found
A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband’s car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
