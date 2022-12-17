ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Putin 'Already Lost' War With Ukraine Strategically: Four-Star General

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A retired U.S. Army general believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has already effectively lost the war in Ukraine, at least from a strategic perspective.

Barry R. McCaffrey is a former four-star general, who served in the U.S. military from 1964 to 1996. After his service ended, he took on a position in the Cabinet of former President Bill Clinton and now makes frequent appearances as an analyst for MSNBC and NBC News.

McCaffrey appeared on MSNBC on Friday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, with host Nicolle Wallace noting that his past predictions about Russia's successes and failures have largely been accurate. When pressed about his take on reports that Russia is gearing up for a renewed offensive early next year, the former general said it would make sense from an increasingly "desperate" Russia, but also opined that they have already lost the war at a strategic level.

"I think it'll be something they try. They're desperate. Strategically, I think they've already lost the war," McCaffrey said. "Operationally they're not able to deal essentially with a very active, aggressive Ukrainian military force. So now they've defaulted to a position where they are going to destroy much of the civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, but I cannot see them regaining the initiative to seize Odesa or try to seize Kharkiv. I don't think it's going to happen."

He continued: "These people have lost too much equipment, too many people, and they haven't learned from their mistakes. Their logistics are a mess. Their manufacturing base can't keep up with the war they are fighting. As long as the west stays with Ukraine, which I think is going to happen."

The question posed to McCaffrey on Friday was based on a recent briefing from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in which he warned that Russia could be preparing for a renewed military offensive within the first few months of 2023. Kuleba also stressed that this hunch was not a certainty, but that the war-torn country was also preparing to counteract such a scenario, nevertheless.

"I think the Russian ability to launch a major offensive will probably be restored sometime in late January or February," Kuleba said. "But that's what they're trying to do and what we're trying to prevent. That is, I am not saying that it will definitely happen. But in the best-case scenario, taking into account the mobilization, the conscription that they announced, the training of new conscripts and the movement of their heavy weapons around the country—they clearly hold out hope that they will be able to break through our defenses and advance deeper into Ukraine."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yueOi_0jmKbsQv00

Putin launched his "special military operation" on Ukraine in late February, hoping for a quick victory, but was blunted by Kyiv's spirited defense and bolstered by Western aid. The Russian leader's troops have struggled to achieve substantial goals in Ukraine, turning to recent attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure ahead of winter.

"The problems of the Russian army mentioned by Gen. McCaffrey are by now well-known, but they—notably the logistical failures and equipment breakdowns—were evident from the opening stage of the war: Russia's move on Kyiv from the north," Rajan Menon, a political scientist with the Defense Priorities think tank, told Newsweek about McCaffrey's comment.

Menon continued: "I see no evidence that these problems have been substantially mitigated, let alone solved. That's because they can't be fixed by replacing ineffective commanders with new ones. They are systemic in nature. Russia may well mount an offensive this winter (Ukraine's commander-in-chief, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, thinks it will); the question is whether it can sustain it and retake the territories lost since early September to the Ukrainians' counteroffensive."

Updated, 12/18/2022, 1:22 p.m. ET: This article was updated to include a statement from an expert with Defense Priorities.

Comments / 85

Sandra Barret
3d ago

Much RESPECT to UKRAINE 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦They love their Country and they are fighting EVIL!!! 🇺🇦

Reply(10)
19
DWhiteman75
2d ago

I like what the general is saying, but it's hard to take seriously when you go on a network that spews nothing but lies and division. MSNBC is not news. It's left wing propaganda.

Reply
5
AP_001521.7578c60860054947bc198fc3d2ce7302.2352
1d ago

So what. People are still dying. He’s still threatening the world with nuclear annihilation. He’s got to go.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
The Independent

JFK assassination expert says CIA has proof Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in secret operation in 1963

The CIA is withholding evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald was involved in a covert intelligence operation three months before assassinating John F. Kennedy in 1963, an author and investigator has claimed.Prominent JFK expert Jefferson Morley said the operation, which sought to blame Cuban leader Fidel Castro for an act of violence that could be used as a pretext for a full-scale invasion by the US, would fundamentally alter the accepted history of the presidential assassination. Mr Morley made the claim at a press conference on Monday for the Mary Ferrell Foundation, which filed a lawsuit in October seeking to...
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Independent

US secretly tweaked missile launchers given to Ukraine to keep them from attacking inside Russia, report says

The United States secretly modified a powerful rocket-launcher system it has provided to the Ukrainian military to prevent it from firing missiles into Russia and escalating the nearly year-long conflict.After the war began in February, the US began sending increasingly powerful military equipment to its ally Ukraine to help it fend off the invasion from the much larger and better-armed Russia.Eventually, that arms transfer came to include 20 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), military trucks used to launch satellite-guided rockets.As The Independent has reported, HIMARs have made an enormous deference on the battlefield, with one senior US defence...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
122K+
Post
1068M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy