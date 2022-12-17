ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Cumru police seek to identify pair of bank robbers

CUMRU TWP., Pa - Shortly after 8:30am Tuesday, Cumru Township Police Department were dispatched to Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue for a robbery that just occurred. According to police, two robbers entered the bank and one jumped over the front counter before...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
Outgoing governor: Nevada has to solve death penalty issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Tuesday he hoped his failed proposal to clear the state's death row starts a “necessary conversation” about capital punishment when state lawmakers begin their legislative session in February. “The death penalty is fundamentally broken,” Sisolak said during...
NEVADA STATE
