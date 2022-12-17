Read full article on original website
Kamehameha Hwy. at Waiheʻe Rd. closed
The kona low system storm continues to make its presence known here on the islands.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
Lulani Street closed in Kahaluʻu
Honolulu Officials announced a road closure as the kona low system storm continues to pound O'ahu.
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Wastewater discharged in Pālolo Stream
As the kona low storm system continues to move through the islands, locals and visitors have a few things to watch out for.
Neighbor: Man, 68, was sitting at his desk when car crashed into Manoa home
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
Abandoned building in Kalihi extinguished after morning fire
Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Pohaku Street Tuesday morning, after it was reported at 9 a.m.
'Terrifying': Passenger Recalls Severe Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix
"...it quickly just escalated to the point where we’re shaking so much that we were pretty much like floating off of our chairs."
Large fallen tree near Waialua causes road closure
Kaukonahua Road is closed in both directions at Poamoho Street due to a large fallen tree, according to HPD.
Dozens injured after flight to Hawaii hits severe turbulence: 'People were hitting their heads on the ceilings'
Dozens of passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu on Dec. 18 were injured after turbulence violently shook the plane about 30 minutes before it arrived to its destination. Of the 36 people injured aboard the flight, 11 had serious injuries and 20 were taken to an...
Extreme weather leads to flight disruptions at HNL
Hawaiian Airlines posted to Twitter apologizing about the many flight delays, cancellations and stress this might be causing to current and upcoming passengers.
36 passengers treated after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight
According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.
Honolulu’s Most Popular Spot Still Makes for an Amazing Family Vacation
You can hear the ocean from the 26th floor. I don’t really think about what I hear outside in Minnesota, from any height or location, but it was the first wave of wow that hit me walking into our vacation home in Waikiki. Our youngest raced across the room,...
36 injured after ‘rare’ pocket of severe turbulence hits Honolulu-bound plane shortly before landing
Vehicle crashes into Mānoa home
Road and vehicular accidents are accumulating as we approach the end of the year.
Video Shows Severe Turbulence That Led To At Least 36 Passengers' Injuries
At least 36 passengers were injured due to 'severe turbulence.'
