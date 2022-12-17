ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Over 2,000 affected by power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

