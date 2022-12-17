Read full article on original website
Post Register
Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week’s game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. That seems to be the only certainty Seattle has about several of its injured starters and their status...
Post Register
Champion Rams' playoff hopes gone with 3 weeks left to play
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history. One more loss will make them the league's worst defending champions;...
