ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Seahawks WR Lockett could return quickly from hand surgery

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Standout wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week’s game for the Seattle Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. That seems to be the only certainty Seattle has about several of its injured starters and their status...
SEATTLE, WA
Post Register

Champion Rams' playoff hopes gone with 3 weeks left to play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history. One more loss will make them the league's worst defending champions;...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy