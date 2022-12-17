Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
markerzone.com
ECHL GAME STARTS WITH 70 PIMS DISHED OUT IN FIRST TWO SECONDS
There's a reason the East Coast Hockey League is commonly referred to as 'The Jungle' by former players. Fights are sometimes as common as the hockey itself. In Sunday's action between the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 70 PIMs were handed out in the first two seconds of the game, as three different fights broke out. 6 players were handed 5-minute fighting majors, and 4 players received 10-minute misconduct penalties for 'secondary altercations.'
Rising Hockey Star Has Tragically Died At 18 Years Old
Russian teenage hockey player Abakar Kazbekov tragically passed away over the weekend. Kazbekov, 18, had been playing for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), one of the major junior hockey organizations in Canada. The team and the league confirmed the tragic news on Saturday night. "The Ontario...
Sports World Shocked By Fan's Jersey At World Cup Final
The Men's World Cup final in Qatar is heading to extra time. Argentina and France are tied, 2-2, after 90-plus minutes of play on Sunday afternoon. While the game has been thrilling on the field, there's been a viral moment in the stands. One odd fan is going viral for what he's wearing on Sunday.
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Winning World Cup With Wife Antonela Roccuzzo and 3 Sons: Photos
Celebrating with the ones who matter most. When Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, he was thrilled to commemorate the historic win with his family. After Messi, 35, led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986, the soccer player collected the best player statue and […]
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
Kylian Mbappé Posts Message to Fans After World Cup Loss
The French star is looking ahead to future success.
ESPN Questioned for Messi Graphic After Argentina’s World Cup Win
Not sure what they were going for with this one.
Fox caps off terrible World Cup coverage with ‘humiliating’ interview
Fox has been criticized throughout the World Cup for its “terrible” coverage, but its latest promotion of Qatar has soccer fans reeling. The United States remains an untapped source of potential soccer fandom — unlike the rest of the world, the sport has never fully caught on in America.
Salt Bae slammed for embarrassing World Cup display
Lionel Messi and Argentina completed their goal of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday and they celebrated while also trying their best to avoid the overtures of the man known as Salt Bae. Messi was the first Argentine player to get his hands on the World Cup trophy and lift it in celebration. Read more... The post Salt Bae slammed for embarrassing World Cup display appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Canadian Football Star Reportedly Killed At 25 Saturday
A rising Canadian Football League star was reportedly killed at the age of 25 on Saturday. Christian Saulsberry, a running back, receiver, and returner for the Edmonton Elks of the CFL, was reportedly killed early on Saturday morning. The CFL star was reportedly the victim of a shooting. He was...
Emiliano Martinez Says His Golden Glove Celebration Was Aimed At Booing France Fans
Martinez celebrated being voted as the best goalkeeper at Qatar 2022 by holding the Golden Glove near his groin and trusting towards the stands at Lusail Stadium.
Sports World Not Happy With FOX's Controversial Decision
NFL games are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for FOX - or, fortunately, depending on how you look at it - a controversial decision has to be made. The World Cup Final is in extra time. It's looking like the game could reach...
Landon Donovan had funny comment about epic World Cup final
Sunday’s World Cup final between Argentina and France was one of the greatest soccer matches in history, and Landon Donovan had a funny way of expressing how emotionally drained he was while watching it. Argentina had a 2-0 lead until France star Kylian Mbappe was awarded a penalty kick...
Kings win third straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. The Kings won three straight games for the second time this season, and Pheonix Copley made 24 saves to join teammate Jonathan Quick in winning three consecutive starts. Quick’s wins came Nov. 5-10, during a four-game win streak. Drew Doughty had a power-play goal, and Adrian Kempe had two assists as the Kings took opener of the three-game Freeway Faceoff rivalry series. Frank Vatrano scored on the power play and Lukas Dostal allowed four goals on 41 shots as the Ducks failed in their bid to get their first three-game winning streak of the season.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Lionel Messi Wife Photos
The tension was unbearable during today's World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see France score two goals in less than two minutes to tie the score in the 81st minute. Argentina retook the lead in extra time before France equalized again.
Yardbarker
Grandfather of Maple Leafs Defenseman Victor Mete Among Victims of Vaughan Mass Shooting
The Toronto Maple Leafs have confirmed that one of the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario was the maternal grandfather of defenseman Victor Mete. York Regional Police issued a media release on Tuesday that one of the deceased is 79-year-old Vittorio Panza. The Maple Leafs issued a statement shortly afterwards.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR GETS PENALTY OVERTURNED IN RARE DISPLAY OF SPORTSMANSHIP
This one play (combined with yet another dominant season) could have the Lady Byng Trophy locked up for Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. He could have kept his mouth shut and taken the powerplay in a scoreless hockey game, but he did the honorable thing and made sure the referee made the right call.
thecomeback.com
Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision
The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
Comments / 1