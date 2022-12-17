A Waterloo man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home, assaulting a woman, and stealing her purse, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Waterloo police were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Street around 1:40 a.m. Saturday where a woman reported that 24 year old Christopher Bermejo-Pimentel broke into her home, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against a wall, and punched her in the chest. He then stole her purse with her keys and wallet inside. Police found Bermejo-Pimentel’s vehicle parked at a Kwik Star and arrested him inside the store. He has been charged with first degree Burglary and three misdemeanors including Possession of a Controlled Substance, third offense. He is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO