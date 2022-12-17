Read full article on original website
MRxDOGxFIGHTx
3d ago
This was an amazing Police Officer, he was respectful, caring, and hard when he needed to be I was lucky to meet him and share a couple of conversations with him. he will be missed
5
Judy Walton
3d ago
Sad. Prayers to help his family and his family in Blue through this difficult time. Thank you for your service 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
5
Jamie Page
2d ago
God Bless to His Family and God Bless to Him. I did not know him n may or may not have met him but I know it takes alot to work taking care of these streets and I can only Respect Him for his work in the up most way. God Bless
2
Long Time Cedar Rapids Police Officer David Zahn Has Died
Long-time Cedar Rapids police officer and former Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner David Zahn has passed away. Zahn served with the Cedar Rapids Police Department for 32 years and served as the Cedar Rapids Public Safety Commissioner for six years before returning to the department to serve in a variety of roles. The 59-year-old died at his home due to complications from a recent surgery, according to his obituary.
KCJJ
