Pikeville, KY

Knott County staple ‘Kate’s Food Tent’ hosts Christmas dinner giveaway

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - When the flood ravaged Knott County in July, one Eastern Kentucky woman made a vow to help those in need, and on Tuesday, her efforts continued. Volunteers with Kate’s Food Tent set up a Christmas dinner giveaway in Hindman, handing out hot meals and family style meals that can be enjoyed later this week. Santa even made an appearance to hand out toys to kids.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
HYDEN, KY
Two more EKY police departments hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events this weekend

EASTERN Ky. (WYMT) - Two more police departments in the mountains helped give some kids in our region a better Christmas just days before the big day. On Saturday, officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department took a group to the Prestonsburg Walmart. As part of the event, Total Pharmacy donated 54 pairs of boots and CW Foods donated food to make sure all of the families of the kids involved had enough food to stay fed through the holidays.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Floyd County businesses find common ground at The Common Room

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground. The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County

Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Elizabeth Cope

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elizabeth Cope is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Elizabeth is a senior at Harlan County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is Vice President of the National Honor Society and a Member of the Beta Club. Congratulations, Elizabeth!
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
EKY History: 25th anniversary‌ of the first elk release

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Officers urge caution for drivers heading into cold Christmas weekend

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With forecasts predicting winter weather will hit the mountains hard this weekend, emergency management officials are urging caution on the roadways. “No one needs to not get home- and especially during the holidays. We don’t want to work any kind of collision where we’ve got to call families and things like that,” said Pikeville PD PIO, Officer Tony Conn.
PIKEVILLE, KY
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires

Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY

