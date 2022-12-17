Read full article on original website
Operation BBQ Relief is back in EKY feeding families during the holiday season
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation BBQ Relief has been to various communities in our region several times since the flood, and, on Tuesday, they were back serving Christmas dinner to folks in the community. Mike Richter with Operation BBQ Relief said their goal is to feed people in need and...
Knott County staple ‘Kate’s Food Tent’ hosts Christmas dinner giveaway
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - When the flood ravaged Knott County in July, one Eastern Kentucky woman made a vow to help those in need, and on Tuesday, her efforts continued. Volunteers with Kate’s Food Tent set up a Christmas dinner giveaway in Hindman, handing out hot meals and family style meals that can be enjoyed later this week. Santa even made an appearance to hand out toys to kids.
Anonymous donation helping Harlan County families put food on the table for Christmas
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - School is out for the holidays but Harlan County Public Schools opened its doors one last time before Christmas. An anonymous donor through Save the Children donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to provide $120 gift cards to each kid in the school. Superintendent Brent...
Eastern Ky. nonprofit collects nearly 300 gifts for kids impacted by flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Aspire Appalachia gave back to kids impacted by July’s flooding. On Saturday, the group collected 278 gifts for kids to open on Christmas. “The flood has taken so much away from them, but hopefully this will help put smiles on all those little faces,” a Facebook post said.
Volunteers of America Mid-States works to make holidays special for Freedom House residents
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season, several recovery clinics across the mountains are working to make Christmas special for those in their care. One of those facilities is the Volunteers of America Mid-States Freedom House in Manchester. Along with providing Christmas activities and outings for recovering mothers and their...
Flood survivors gifted truck-load of toys at Mine Made Adventure Park
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Santa Claus and tables of toys greeted flood survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park on Monday. Several groups came together to provide an early Christmas for those living at the park, which included free toys, hot chocolate and donuts. Katrina Jacobs is a flood...
Two more EKY police departments hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ events this weekend
EASTERN Ky. (WYMT) - Two more police departments in the mountains helped give some kids in our region a better Christmas just days before the big day. On Saturday, officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department took a group to the Prestonsburg Walmart. As part of the event, Total Pharmacy donated 54 pairs of boots and CW Foods donated food to make sure all of the families of the kids involved had enough food to stay fed through the holidays.
Appalachian Arts Alliance’s ‘Elf Jr. The Musical’ wraps up in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than a month of hard work is finally complete for the actors and organizers behind the Appalachian Arts Alliance’s Elf Jr. The Musical. Those with the production held their last show at the Hazard Forum on Sunday. Over the course of six weeks, kids...
Floyd County businesses find common ground at The Common Room
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new business in Prestonsburg is bringing entrepreneurs together under one roof, supporting small businesses by finding common ground. The Common Room is an umbrella building, now home to FTD Bakery and Dashing Sons Coffee Bar, as well as a new book store in the space. The building also brings in other business owners, offering items from Boards & Bites Co. and Sassy Crafts, as well as mugs from Made by Ina, to round out a one-stop-shop.
Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County
Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Body recovered from Kentucky River in Perry County. Several agencies participated in the two-day search. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Dec. 20, 2022. How ‘Kentucky...
KY River Regional Animal Shelter in desperate need of fosters, adoptions
HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Kentucky River Regional animal shelter in Hazard is urging the public to foster or adopt its animals as its population is worse than its been in over a decade, according to the shelter. On Tuesday the shelter will hold a “Hope for help” candlelight vigil to...
EKY animal shelter hopes to curb shelter overpopulation through power of prayer
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several animal shelters across the region have been experiencing an increase in intakes following the height of the pandemic, but those with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard said they have never held as many animals as they have recently. With adoptions slowing down...
Warming Shelters opening in Breathitt County ahead of brutal winter weather
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Warming shelters are opening in Breathitt County ahead of the expected blast of winter coming to the bluegrass. Many people there lost everything in the summer flooding, and shelters like these are a lifeline. The Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department’s Multipurpose building looks more like Santa’s...
Area counties opening warming shelters to combat Christmas cold
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - With bitterly cold temperatures on the way for later this week and Christmas weekend, counties throughout the mountains are opening warming shelters to help people in need. In Breathitt County, both the Jackson Fire Department and Rousseau Fire Department buildings will be open Thursday through Christmas...
Nine-year-old asks people to donate items to flood victims for her birthday
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When most kids celebrate their birthdays, they might ask their family for Barbies, bikes, or other toys, but not nine-year-old Carly Kress. “I just didn’t want anything really and didn’t really know anything, cause I wanted to get rid of some stuff,” said Kress, who lives in Northern Kentucky.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Elizabeth Cope
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Elizabeth Cope is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Elizabeth is a senior at Harlan County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is Vice President of the National Honor Society and a Member of the Beta Club. Congratulations, Elizabeth!
EKY History: 25th anniversary of the first elk release
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On December 18th, 1997, a large and successful restoration project began near the Knott-Perry County line to bring back elk to Eastern Kentucky. The project reintroduced elk to Eastern Kentucky for the first time in 150 years. Nearly four thousand people turned out to watch as...
Officers urge caution for drivers heading into cold Christmas weekend
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With forecasts predicting winter weather will hit the mountains hard this weekend, emergency management officials are urging caution on the roadways. “No one needs to not get home- and especially during the holidays. We don’t want to work any kind of collision where we’ve got to call families and things like that,” said Pikeville PD PIO, Officer Tony Conn.
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
