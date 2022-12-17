Read full article on original website
Related
One dead after crash in Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Andrews on December 19 at around 5:00 p.m. 37-year-old Misty Dawn Dorries of Andrews was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of US 385 and SE County Road 1500. The initial investigation revealed a...
fox34.com
Monday evening crash leaves Andrews woman dead, others injured
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Monday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured. Authorities stated 59-year-old Rodney Mann was heading south in his pick-up truck on US 385 just after 5 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kent Beckett, was traveling west on CR 1500. Misty Dorries, 37, was also in Beckett’s vehicle. Beckett tried to cross the southbound lanes of US 385 and entered into Mann’s path. The truck crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.
Man arrested after striking, killing pedestrian while attempting to pass vehicles
ODESSA, Texas — One man is dead and another is in jail after a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning. According to Odessa Police, David Wheatley, 36, had been walking northbound on the east should of N. County Road West in the 7200 block. Arturo Cerros, 31, was passing...
Andrews woman killed in crash
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
Driver killed in two-vehicle Martin County crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Wednesday. According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at approximately 9:20 AM on State Highway 349 at mile marker 313. 41-year-old Valentine Junior Carrasco of Midland was driving southbound in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Another […]
Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help locating Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon suspects
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon incident. The incident occurred on December 10 at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chanute. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Martin County on SH-349 near mile marker 298, 21 miles north of Midland
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Martin County on December 11, 2022, at 7:37 p.m. on SH-349 near mile marker 298, just 21 miles north of Midland. The investigation determined that Darreus Malik Bryant, 25, from Sugar Land, Texas, was traveling...
cbs7.com
36-year-old man dies after he was hit by car while walking
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday morning, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to Oil Field Drive and North County Road West in reference to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. 36-year-old David Wheatley was walking on the east shoulder of the 7200 block of N. County Road West when Arturo...
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
cbs7.com
Midland Police Department responded to deadly shooting at The Ranch Apartments
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at approximately 1:26 a.m., officers responded to The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya L Saddler...
Midland judge dismisses indictment of former Midland Christian employee
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland judge has quashed the indictment of a former Midland Christian employee accused of failing to report the assault of a student. Judge Jeff Robnett dismissed the indictment against Matthew Counts on Monday. Counts is one of five employees originally arrested by the Midland Police...
City of Midland holding shot clinic
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
Sheriff’s office warming shelter open through Christmas Day
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex is currently in use as a warming shelter to anyone who may need to escape the cold this month. The building, which is located at 2261 West Sycamore (next to Kellus turner Park), has been sanctioned by Sheriff Griffis as a warming shelter […]
WATCH: Golf cart parade, canned food drive in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families living in Midland’s Green Tree neighborhood came together to do some good for others on Monday night. There was a canned food drive and a golf cart parade. This is the event’s second year. The canned food will head to the West Texas Food Bank. ***** One by one, families […]
Man sentenced for running woman over in car
ODESSA, Texas — A man accused of purposefully running a woman over in Odessa in 2020 has been sentenced for three charges. According to the Ector County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Humberto Polanco, 37, guilty of murder, accident involving death and tampering with evidence. He was...
Traffic Alert: Eastbound I-20 near 1788 closed due to crash
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning drivers about a crash on I20. Eastbound lanes of I-20 east of the 1788 bridge are closed as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work the scene. At this time there is no...
Motorcycle driver killed in crash at Neely, Cesna intersection
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating after one person was killed following a crash on Neely Ave. and Cessna Dr. Tuesday afternoon. According to MPD, Robert Redman, 62, was driving north on the 2500 block of Cessna at around 5:30 p.m. At the same time a sedan was...
cbs7.com
As earthquakes continue, West Texas prepares for new normal
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - For most of Martin County Sheriff John Ingram’s life, earthquakes were something that happened in California. It might be a bit too far to call it a “new normal”’ for West Texas city and county emergency response teams, but that doesn’t mean dealing and learning to deal with earthquakes isn’t top of mind.
Bond reduction denied for Odessa mom accused in death of baby
ODESSA, Texas — A judge denied a motion to reduce the bond of a woman accused of having a hand in her child’s death, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. Leyla Pierson, 18, and her significant other Kameron Gammage, 23, were arrested back in July following the death of their 7-month-old.
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0