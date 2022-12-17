Read full article on original website
247Sports
WSU names Ben Iannacchione head strength and conditioning coach
BEN IANNACCHIONE WAS named the new strength and conditioning coach for Washington State football on Tuesday, the Cougar football Twitter page announced. Iannacchione replaces Dwain Bradshaw who WSU parted with early in the month. Not unexpectedly, he has a history with Jake Dickert. "My true passion is the human mind...
mwcconnection.com
Mountaintop View 12-19-22. Bulldogs cruise, Broncos win a nail-biter, redshirts play, SDSU NIL, Lobo MBB.
It’s Monday, and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend without football games, we have two bowl games coming up on Saturday. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
247Sports
WSU lands Texas Longhorn transfer Devin Richardson
TEXAS TRANSFER LINEBACKER Devin Richardson announced via Twitter he would be spending the final year of his collegiate career at Washington State. Richardson is a 6-3, 234-pounder originally from Klein, Texas.
Bulldog Breakdown: 1 on 1 with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat WSU
FULL INTERVIEW: Sports reporter Alec Nolan talks with the only other Fresno State quarterback to beat Washington State University, Mark Barsotti.
247Sports
LB RL Miller breaks down his commitment to Fresno State
San Francisco (Calif.) Sacred Heart Cathedral linebacker RL Miller is staying in state. Miller announced his commitment to Fresno State moments ago, a week after taking an official visit there. After opening up his recruitment and being committed to Arizona State, Miller felt the draw to Fresno State. And the...
Bulldog Insider feature: Hayden Pulis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Growing up in Hanford, Hayden Pulis played on youth football teams called, “Bulldogs.” He dreamed of one day being a Fresno State Bulldog. “You grow up watching all these guys play, from Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who are just huge here in the valley,” said Pulis, a Hanford native and […]
This Day in Bulldog History: December 18th
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 18th, 1982, the Fresno State football team played its last game of the season at home in the Cal Bowl. It was the last game of Jeff Tedford’s playing career at Fresno State. Tedford, the Bulldogs’ current head coach, led his team to a come-from-behind victory. He threw a […]
Hanford Sentinel
Firefighters take the win in Guns and Hoses flag football Saturday
The second Guns and Hoses flag football game was played in the fog and cold at the Hanford Neighbor Bowl on Saturday afternoon. In a somewhat lopsided contest, the Hanford Fire department prevailed over the Hanford Police department 21-6. Both teams showed moments of greatness with spectacular pass receptions and...
GV Wire
Watch: Teachers Fear for Their Safety at Fresno Middle School
This week, teachers and a parent described to the Fresno Unified School Board a troubling scenario on a district campus where students are out of control and face no consequences for violence, profane language, and other forms of misbehavior. Leanna Bromley, who is in her first year at Wawona Middle...
Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
Hanford Sentinel
Family nurse practitioner comes home to Corcoran
As family nurse practitioner Amandeep Kaur prepared to meet her new clinic team in Corcoran, she felt nervous and excited at the same time. After serving as a hospital registered nurse and charge nurse in Visalia for eight years, she was starting a new career in primary care. Then, in...
KMJ
Firefighters Help Change Lightbulbs On 40ft High Church Cross In Downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department helped a church change the lightbulbs on a cross that was 40 feet high Sunday afternoon in downtown Fresno. Members of the First Mexican Baptist Church say that there is only about 20 of them at the church, and...
Sun-Maid® Welcomes Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer
FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- Sun-Maid Growers of California is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Harry Overly, Executive Chairman of the Board. In this newly created role, all functional areas within Sun-Maid will report directly to Loftus as he will be accountable to the daily operations of the business. A 15-year industry veteran, Loftus is recognized for his ability to build and align cross functional partners around common objectives, delivering short and long term financial and strategic growth goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005222/en/ Sun-Maid announces Steve Loftus as President and Chief Operating Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
KMPH.com
Valley braces for dense fog and freezing cold temperatures through the weekend
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. — 'Tis the season for both fog and freezing Valley temperatures. Over the next few days, the Central Valley will expect both dense fog and freezing temperatures throughout the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will drop between 25 and 30 degrees in rural parts of the Valley.
KMPH.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died after crashing head-on with a big rig in Hanford early Monday morning. CHP says the woman was traveling north on Hwy. 43 when she crossed over the center line and was hit by an oncoming big rig. The woman was pronounced dead...
Hundreds impacted by power outage in Downtown Fresno
A power outage left hundreds of PG&E customers in Downtown Fresno in the dark on Saturday.
GV Wire
Fresno End-Around for Slow PG&E Hook-ups? Generators
Fresno has come up with a temporary fix for delivering electricity to new developments when PG&E fails to provide timely hook-ups. “These changes will aid commercial uses and help some homebuilders who are in limbo as they await power.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. Mayor Jerry Dyer announced...
beckerspayer.com
California health system could split with UnitedHealth, Anthem, Cigna
Clovis, Calif.-based Community Health System is facing Dec. 31 contract deadlines with several major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Anthem Blue Cross, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 19. UnitedHealthcare sent letters to members notifying them Community Health System could be dropped from the payer's network, the newspaper reported. Community Health...
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
247Sports
