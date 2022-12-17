Read full article on original website
Below-freezing overnight lows in the valley
(KTXL) — From the Sacramento Valley to South Lake Tahoe, temperatures are forecasted to reach below freezing overnight lows on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Station. In the valley, temperatures are predicted to be between 27 degrees and 37 degrees, with Sacramento forecasted to see a low of 31 degrees and Stockton […]
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department sends out warning to “Stay off the ice”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ponds, rivers, and other bodies of water are starting to freeze over here in Northern Nevada. The Reno Fire Department is warning us to stay off the ice. Activities like ice skating or ice fishing here in the Truckee Meadows are just not safe according to RFD. Our area’s weather is not reliable enough for water to completely freeze over.
Nevada witness describes boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe
Stateline, NV.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Nevada witness at Stateline reported watching a large, silent, boomerang-shaped object moving over Lake Tahoe that appeared to be 500 feet wide at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Record-Courier
The Dec. 19, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a 36-foot box truck loaded with Amazon packages spun out heading down Highway 88 near the top of Woodfords Canyon around 5 a.m. If you’re heading that direction, expect delays as they get everything cleared. I’m hoping we’ll receive...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City: Property owners must clear sidewalks
Carson City officials are reminding all residents and business owners to remove ice and snow from the sidewalk next to their property. “In Carson City, the property owner is responsible for snow removal on the sidewalk adjacent to their property,” states a press release. “With the recent storms and continued cold temperatures, many of the city’s sidewalks are a combination of snow and ice, creating treacherous conditions for pedestrians. Whereas in past storms warmer temperatures would melt the snow and ice, that has not been the case with the most recent storm and shoveling is going to be needed.”
KOLO TV Reno
Redwood, Uptip, among tech companies expanding or relocating in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earlier this month the Peppermill’s Tuscany Ballroom was full of representatives from companies that are either new to our area or are expanding here. “We were in the bay area years ago and companies said they would never move to Reno,” explained EDAWN CEO Mike Kazmierski.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
With food available, many bears at Tahoe forgo hibernation
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fresh snowfall blankets the Tahoe Basin which is to be expected in the winter months, but what many people don’t expect is to see a black bear rumbling around, but it’s become more common. Wisdom on how to coexist with bears is...
KOLO TV Reno
Southwest Gas reminds customers of home and kitchen safety this holiday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Most of us are making plans to get together with our families for the holidays, but there are some safety concerns. Southwest Gas is reminding its customers to stay safe when heating appliances. They say natural gas leaks are a prevalent worry. Be aware of the smell of rotten eggs and the sound of hissing or roaring coming from the ground or natural gas appliance.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno-Tahoe International Airport to offer routes to Houston, Austin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport will now be offering non-stop flights to Houston and Austin, Texas. The Reno-Tahoe Regional Air Service Corporation said these new flights will be offered as a way to expand air services for area residents. Flights to Houston will now be three-and-a-half...
KOLO TV Reno
Gardnerville man dies in Friday crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Gardnerville man was killed on Friday in a crash while driving on US395. A preliminary investigation from Nevada State Police found that a black 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup truck driven by a Paul Simpson was traveling southbound when, for unknown reasons, he allowed the truck to cross the centerline and into the path of a 2019 Nissan Rogue.
2news.com
Whitney Peak Hotel Embarks on Major Refresh
The Whitney Peak Hotel in Reno is launching a major refresh that officials say will update all 310 guest rooms and enhance the overall guest experience. “Our goal is to upgrade the property to a more elevated and sophisticated, yet still accessible, design that reflects the evolution of the Whitney Peak brand and clientele over the years,” said Niki Gross, Managing Director of the hotel.
Record-Courier
Update: Highway 395 reopened through Pine Nut Mountains
Nearly five hours after a fatal collision was reported on Highway 395, the only route through the Pine Nut Mountains has reopened. A traffic camera at Leviathan Mine Road showed traffic was moving as the collision was cleared at 10:10 a.m. First reported at 5:14 a.m., the collision closed the...
KOLO TV Reno
Two Arizona men, one Nevada man prosecuted for drug possession, delivery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Arizona men and a Nevada man have been prosecuted for bringing illegal drugs into the Magic Valley, Idaho area. According to court papers, on Dec. 14, Brian David Schroeder, 47, pled guilty in court to possessing large amounts of fentanyl and meth with the intention of selling them to others. He was stopped by sheriff’s deputies while driving near Jerome, Idaho, after deputies saw a marijuana container inside the car. Deputies found 3.25 pounds of fentanyl, 3.15 pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. He will be sentenced on March 15.
FOX Reno
Reno man killed after hitting tree on Rock Blvd
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in a crash on South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court on Saturday evening. Crews responded to a single vehicle crash around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 17. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
2news.com
New Traditions And Holiday Shopping In Reno
Christmas is just a week away and locals are scrambling with last minute shopping. A lot of families we spoke to say they are planning for a smaller holiday celebration altogether.
In annual tradition, volunteers place thousands of wreaths at Nevada veterans’ graves
On one of the coldest days of the year, hundreds of people gathered at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley to place thousands of wreaths in honor of Nevada’s fallen veterans. The post In annual tradition, volunteers place thousands of wreaths at Nevada veterans’ graves appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire Department hosts Children’s Holiday Party
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Sunday afternoon, Reno Fire Department hosted its annual Children’s Holiday Party, a tradition since 2001. Over 60 local children got to enjoy the holiday festivities. “To watch the excitement and to see the awe in their eyes when they’re looking at the lights and...
KOLO TV Reno
1 dead after car collision Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after being hit by a car Wednesday morning. According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:15, a driver was heading south on Military Road in Lemmon Valley when they hit a man on the side of the road. He was...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 7 through 13
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Jaqueline Cavender, Nevada HP; New River Justice Court. Ector DeLuna, Churchill SO; New...
