khqa.com
2 Quincy men arrested for felony retail theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy men were arrested shortly after noon on Tuesday after police said they were stealing from a shoe store at the Quincy Town Center. Police were dispatched around 12:08 p.m. to Famous Footwear, located at 3323 Broadway, for a report of a retail theft in progress.
Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction
A Boone County judge rejected Monday a request to let a Columbia doctor go free on bond as he awaits trial for rape. The post Columbia doctor charged with rape and assault denied bond reduction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 17-18, 2022
Laila D Ritter, 29, FTA Obstructing Identification and Missouri Parole Violation at 300 Cedar St. Lodged 146/104/130. Ronald D Yates, 27, Decatur, Disregard Yield Sign at N 9th St and Cherry St. PTC 146. Alondra L Rodriguez, 21, 928 Neiders Ln, Failure to Yield Stop Sign. PTC 122. Diana K...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two watches go into effect on Thursday in mid-Missouri, for winter storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) says unforgiving and dangerous winter conditions will be coming to mid-Missouri later this week. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City early Thursday morning, with plummeting temperatures after that. “And for areas across mid-Missouri,...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold
A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health. The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.
Hannibal & Quincy Might Get a White Christmas After All – Maybe
I want you to focus on the word "might" when I say what I'm about to say. Hannibal, Missouri and Quincy, Illinois MIGHT get a white Christmas after all. Here's another word to keep in mind. It's the word "maybe". Remember when we asked recently about the chances of a...
lakeexpo.com
ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes
A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
