Spencer, IN

WIBC.com

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Terre Haute officer cleared of shooting knife-wielding man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Authorities have ruled that a western Indiana police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 42-year-old man who was threatening him with a knife earlier this month. The Vigo County prosecutor announced Tuesday that a Terre Haute police officer acted appropriately after responding to a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat in Brown County turns out to be hoax

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement responded to an alleged bomb threat in Brown County on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax called in from someone outside the U.S. Brown County dispatch received a call at 3:30 p.m. alleging that multiple bombs were placed inside and outside of the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar Restaurant, located at 61 South Van Buren Street. The Nashville Police Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded to the area which was then evacuated.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WHEC TV-10

Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss the...
GREENWOOD, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man dead in apparent accidental shooting

An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Three teens caught drinking and face charges

BEDFORD – Three teens were arrested Friday night after Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street by a Lawrence County Probation officer to assist with three juveniles who had been consuming alcohol. Two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male face charges of juvenile delinquency...
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)

Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was suspicion of an officer removing items […]
SPENCER, IN
FOX59

Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
GREENWOOD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Reportedly Robbed of $40 at Knife Point in Washington

A robbery was reported around 9 p.m. yesterday near SE 1st St. and E Main St. The caller reported being robbed of $40 at knifepoint. The suspect was allegedly wearing jeans, a brown or black coat, and a white or gray hoodie under the coat. No more information was given...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

