Multiple Suspects Arrested for Lawrence County Thefts
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — After an investigation lasting most of this year, state police say they have arrested multiple people for a string of thefts in Lawrence county. Indiana State Police say they’ve arrested seven people for burglaries around the city of Mitchell. Police were first called to...
Burglary investigation uncovers string of crimes, nets 7 arrests
What started as an investigation into a burglary at Lawrence County Farm Supply ended up with state police arresting seven people connected to several thefts and burglaries in the city of Mitchell.
Docs: Indiana officer stole drugs from DEA take back box; traded drugs with eventual tipster
SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — A Spencer Police Department officer was trading drugs from the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Take Back Box in his department with an Owen County man. The same Owen County man then tipped police off, according to court docs. James Deckard, 39, was arrested and charged...
Terre Haute officer cleared of shooting knife-wielding man
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Authorities have ruled that a western Indiana police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 42-year-old man who was threatening him with a knife earlier this month. The Vigo County prosecutor announced Tuesday that a Terre Haute police officer acted appropriately after responding to a...
Caller reports unknown man attempts to open her door, BPD makes drug arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges when Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of K Street after a report of a male attempting to open the caller’s apartment door. When police arrived, they found 50-year-old Donald Harrison outside...
Bomb threat in Brown County turns out to be hoax
NASHVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement responded to an alleged bomb threat in Brown County on Friday. It turned out to be a hoax called in from someone outside the U.S. Brown County dispatch received a call at 3:30 p.m. alleging that multiple bombs were placed inside and outside of the Out of the Ordinary and Hickory Bar Restaurant, located at 61 South Van Buren Street. The Nashville Police Department, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources responded to the area which was then evacuated.
A woman was arrested on a drug charge after a report of an erratic driver
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Thursday after the Oolitic Town Marshal stopped a vehicle after a report of an erratic driver in a red 200 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south on State Road 37 at the intersection of Patton Hill Road. Town Marshal James T. Harlington stopped...
DOJ: Indianapolis man with lengthy criminal history sentenced to 11 years for dealing meth
At the time of his arrest, Robertson already had a lengthy criminal history that includes six felony convictions related to dealing methamphetamine, illegally possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement, the D.O.J. noted.
Police, FBI plan update on deadly Indiana mall shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Five months after a 20-year-old man shot five people, three of them fatally, at a suburban Indianapolis mall, police and the FBI could shed light this week on the gunman’s motive. The Greenwood Police Department announced that the department and the FBI will discuss the...
Man dead in apparent accidental shooting
An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
Man claiming to be Indy DoorDash driver shot by shotgun Sunday morning
A man claiming to be an Indianapolis-area DoorDash driver was shot Sunday morning, according to an IMPD police report.
Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died. Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.
Three teens caught drinking and face charges
BEDFORD – Three teens were arrested Friday night after Bedford Police officers were called to the 1000 block of 25th Street by a Lawrence County Probation officer to assist with three juveniles who had been consuming alcohol. Two 17-year-old males and a 16-year-old male face charges of juvenile delinquency...
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)
Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
Greenwood Park Mall shooting: Police, FBI to hold news conference
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities could provide new information this week about the July shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. On July 17, 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman opened fire inside the mall, killing three people: 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 30-year-old Victor Gomez and 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda. All three victims died from multiple gunshot wounds, according […]
Man Reportedly Robbed of $40 at Knife Point in Washington
A robbery was reported around 9 p.m. yesterday near SE 1st St. and E Main St. The caller reported being robbed of $40 at knifepoint. The suspect was allegedly wearing jeans, a brown or black coat, and a white or gray hoodie under the coat. No more information was given...
ISP: 1 killed in I-74 crash on southeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 74 that killed a West Virginia woman Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-74 just east of the Acton Road exit. A witness called 911 and reported seeing a vehicle strike the rear of a stopped semi tractor-trailer and roll over several times.
