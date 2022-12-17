A 91-year-old Villager was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene. Marilyn Hamilton, of the Village of Gilchrist, was taken into custody shortly after her sentence was handed down by Judge Don Briggs in Sumter County Court. Hamilton was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes on Oct. 30, 2020, when she struck Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter while they were pedaling on Morse Boulevard near Bonita Boulevard.

DUNEDIN, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO