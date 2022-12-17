Read full article on original website
LJWR
3d ago
If you own a gun, keep it locked up when you're not home and your kid is. Your kid isn't going to listen to you at age thirteen about not having other kids over, are you kidding yourself? That's the age of the beginning of rebellion. Plus the parents of the twelve year old victim could and should have checked that the kids would somehow be supervised. I know it's all 'should of, could of, would of' in hindsight, so have at least some foresight, especially when it comes to that pre teen/ teenage stage. I am so very sorry for the loss of the twelve year old boy and prayers for both families.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBartow, FL
Lakeland decides to move forward with an innovative 'road diet' along Florida Street.EddyEvonAnonymousLakeland, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Visit Florida's Only Snow Amusement ParkTravel MavenDade City, FL
Comments / 1