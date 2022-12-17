ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB.com

Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge firefighter

Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown High student killed in crash. The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student on the school’s campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up and the case is presented to the district attorney, then a decision will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Coroner: Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito dies of natural causes

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge officials confirmed the death of Port Allen City Marshall, Michael A. ‘Mike’ Zito, Monday, December 19. According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner, Dr. Yancy Guerin, Zito passed away Monday from natural causes. A father of three and former...
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
MARINGOUIN, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured shooting at Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Krispy Kreme Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Police said the shooting was reported at the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road around 11 a.m. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe it was a targeted attack.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

I-110 south at Chippewa back open after accident causes delays

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local motorists woke up to a road closure on I-110. After a lengthy delay on Monday morning, @BRTraffic says, “All lanes are open on I-110 South at Chippewa Street. Congestion is approaching Evangeline Street.”. Emergency responders confirm that one person sustained minor injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRFD: Crews extinguish 2 house fires overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished two separate house fires overnight, a spokesman with the department confirmed. Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rhus Fringe Drive, near Old Hammond Highway, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. They were able to get it...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy