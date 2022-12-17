Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Photos, video: Baton Rouge firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at Tigerland apartments
Baton Rouge firefighters battled a massive blaze Tuesday night at an apartment complex in the Tigerland neighborhood, calling multiple rounds of backup as heavy winds fanned flames that fully consumed two buildings, caving in both roofs and sending plumes of smoke into the air for hours. The blaze broke out...
WAFB.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge firefighter
Scholarship awarded in memory of Dutchtown High student killed in crash. The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student on the school’s campus. Updated: 5 hours ago. A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was...
brproud.com
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up and the case is presented to the district attorney, then a decision will...
brproud.com
One injured in North Baton Rouge area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was injured in a shooting within the 600-700 block of North 35th Street Monday (December 19) afternoon around 2:30 p.m., capital area officials say. According to first responders who were called to the scene, the wounded man was rushed to an area...
brproud.com
Coroner: Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito dies of natural causes
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge officials confirmed the death of Port Allen City Marshall, Michael A. ‘Mike’ Zito, Monday, December 19. According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner, Dr. Yancy Guerin, Zito passed away Monday from natural causes. A father of three and former...
brproud.com
Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East
MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
brproud.com
Employee left ‘critically injured’ after beauty supply store robbery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A male employee at a beauty supply store on Airline Highway was “critically injured” during an apparent theft on Sunday, Dec.18. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the employee attempted to stop the alleged thieves but was not successful. The Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
brproud.com
Man arrested after Baton Rouge family says babysitter beat, burned baby
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, the child, TyShawn Brumfield has been in the hospital for a few days and is in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, said a babysitter identified as 36-year-old Howard Youngblood beat and burned TyShawn.
BRPD responding to deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
Family claims babysitter beat and burned toddler, in critical condition
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused. According to family members, TyShawn, nearly two years of age, has been in the hospital for a few days and is now in critical condition. His grandmother, Shelia Parker, […]
brproud.com
1 injured shooting at Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Krispy Kreme Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. Police said the shooting was reported at the Krispy Kreme on Plank Road around 11 a.m. One person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe it was a targeted attack.
KPLC TV
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A toddler in Louisiana was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care of a babysitter. A probable cause report obtained by WAFB states Howard Youngblood, 36, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. According to the report, Youngblood told authorities...
LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish
MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish that left the driver dead on the evening of Monday, Dec. 19. Troopers said Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Mississippi, died in the crash on I-19 East near LA 77. Wilson was driving...
brproud.com
I-110 south at Chippewa back open after accident causes delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local motorists woke up to a road closure on I-110. After a lengthy delay on Monday morning, @BRTraffic says, “All lanes are open on I-110 South at Chippewa Street. Congestion is approaching Evangeline Street.”. Emergency responders confirm that one person sustained minor injuries...
1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man charged with DWI again
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Walker was arrested for DWI on Monday, December 19. This was the second time that 24-year-old Dylan Sasso was charged with this crime. Sasso was driving a Toyota truck when a traffic stop was initiated on Siegen Lane. The traffic stop...
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
wbrz.com
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon; no one hurt
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Louisiana highway Sunday afternoon when it ran out of fuel. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the single-engine plane had to land on LA 1036 around 1 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and crews with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10 assisted with the landing.
BRFD: Crews extinguish 2 house fires overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished two separate house fires overnight, a spokesman with the department confirmed. Firefighters responded to a house fire on Rhus Fringe Drive, near Old Hammond Highway, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. They were able to get it...
