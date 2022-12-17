Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
WKRN
Multi-vehicle crash on I-24
Record number of guns found at TSA checkpoints in …. TSA has released new numbers that show firearm detections are at an all-time high at security checkpoints in Tennessee. Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City.
WKRN
Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down
Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Man with sledgehammer steals violins from The Violin …. A man with a sledgehammer...
radio7media.com
TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers
ON DECEMBER 16, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG AND TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL COLONEL MATT PERRY WELCOMED THE NEWEST GRADUATING CLASSES OF TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS. GOVERNOR BILL LEE SERVED AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER, AND COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG SWORE IN THE NEW TROOPERS AS THEY DELIVERED THEIR OATHS OF OFFICE AT A GRADUATION CEREMONY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DONELSON. LATERAL TROOPER CADET CLASS 1122 GRADUATED 11 TROOPERS, ALL OF WHOM WERE PRIOR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND CERTIFIED IN PEACE OFFICER STANDARDS AND POST TRAINING. TROOPER CADET CLASS 1222 GRADUATED 29 TROOPERS. AFTER GRADUATION, THE NEW TROOPERS WILL RECEIVE FIELD TRAINING WITH TROOPERS WHO ARE CLASSIFIED AS FIELD TRAINING OFFICERS.
ABC7 Chicago
DOT workers find human heart in salt pile in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. -- Workers made a startling discovery while preparing for inclement weather in Tennessee. Tennessee Department of Transportation workers were gathering at a salt storage facility when they came across a rock-like object. It turned out to be an adult human heart. The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office is...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
Tennessee revokes license of travel nurse who Ballad says stole drugs
A Kentucky nurse facing criminal charges in Washington County for allegedly stealing narcotics while she was a travel employee at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) in 2021 has had her license to practice in Tennessee revoked.
wpln.org
Police shootings, executions on hold and guns in cars: WPLN’s top criminal justice stories
Tennessee’s criminal justice system has topped several lists this year — largely for lagging behind the rest of the country in reforms. The state received national attention for having one of the highest rates of voter disenfranchisement for felony convictions in the country, and making it harder for people who served their sentence to get their rights restored.
wpln.org
Federal prosecutors: Capitol rioters from Tennessee plotted to kill federal agents
Recently unsealed court records show federal prosecutors have brought new charges against two Tennessee men related to the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Edward Kelley, 33, of Maryville, and Austin Carter, 26, of Knoxville, face multiple counts including conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, and solicitation to commit violence. In a statement to WPLN News, an attorney for Carter says the man asserts his innocence and that his legal defense is “just beginning.”
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has the Cheapest Average Price for Regular Unleaded Gas on Monday in TN
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 47.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 26.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. Prices for fuel in Tennessee make the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to refuel in. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon.
Child care crisis costs Davidson County $275M annually, new report says
A new report is giving more insight into how access to child care in Tennessee, or a lack thereof, is impacting families and businesses.
WATE
4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
Fox 19
Amber Alert canceled; missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy found safe, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert Monday morning after a missing 1-year-old Tennessee boy was found safe. The man accused of abducting him, Roberto Godinez II, remains at large, officials said via Twitter. Agents plan to charge him with especially aggravated...
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tim McThaw, Snowletta Lynn? Vote to name TDOT’s snowplows this winter
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has opened voting to name four snowplows from resident submitted names.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
TN police chief resigns before graphic photo circulates
Dustin Carr was only police chief in Millersville for 116 days, but early Monday morning he resigned abruptly under a cloud of controversy that now appears to include a graphic picture exposing himself while in uniform.
WBBJ
THP graduates 40 state troopers on Friday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The newest graduating class of Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were welcomed on Friday. After 10 weeks of specialized training, Class 1122 saw 40 troopers graduate, with them then taking their oath of office at a graduation ceremony at First Baptist Church of Donelson. The highway patrol...
