ON DECEMBER 16, TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG AND TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL COLONEL MATT PERRY WELCOMED THE NEWEST GRADUATING CLASSES OF TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS. GOVERNOR BILL LEE SERVED AS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER, AND COMMISSIONER JEFF LONG SWORE IN THE NEW TROOPERS AS THEY DELIVERED THEIR OATHS OF OFFICE AT A GRADUATION CEREMONY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DONELSON. LATERAL TROOPER CADET CLASS 1122 GRADUATED 11 TROOPERS, ALL OF WHOM WERE PRIOR LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND CERTIFIED IN PEACE OFFICER STANDARDS AND POST TRAINING. TROOPER CADET CLASS 1222 GRADUATED 29 TROOPERS. AFTER GRADUATION, THE NEW TROOPERS WILL RECEIVE FIELD TRAINING WITH TROOPERS WHO ARE CLASSIFIED AS FIELD TRAINING OFFICERS.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO