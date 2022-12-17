Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles
Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building
Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.
Three Injured After LAPD K9 Crash
A crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department, (LAPD) K9 unit resulted in three patients with minor injuries Tuesday. Around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving law enforcement near Whites and Soledad Canyon Roads in Canyon Country, said Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An ...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in Long Beach crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash...
Man Killed After Stolen Tractor Tips Over During ‘Joyride’ In Valencia
A man was killed Monday morning after a tractor they allegedly stole from a construction site tipped over during a “joyride.” Around 3 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a person “banging” on a homeowner’s door on the 29300 block of Calle Primavera in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s ...
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna slams deputy gangs, tells KNX he'll cooperate with oversight
Just two weeks into his new job as L.A. County Sheriff, Robert Luna joins KNX to discuss his plans to combat the long-staining issues that have plagued the department.
foxla.com
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
foxla.com
Lancaster declares emergency over LA Mayor Bass' plan for 'mass movement of homeless' to Antelope Valley
LOS ANGELES - A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Lancaster over Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' plan for a "mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley." In a statement, Mayor R. Rex Parris said the city is taking immediate action and called Bass'...
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
No-Burn Order Issued Sunday in Southland
The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland Sunday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area.
Price of tamales skyrockets in LA ahead of Christmas
It appears inflation is masquerading as the Grinch as prices for a staple Christmas food are going way up.A platter of tamales is a mainstay Christmas tradition for many Latino families in Los Angeles. However, as Angelenos start to pick between pollo, queso and carne at Tamale Liliana's in East L.A. they can't help but notice a change on the menu. Some customers were surprised that the price of a dozen tamales increased at their favorite tamale place."Everything is due to the recession," said employee Montse Bautista. "Wages went up. Materials went up. Everything went up."Bautista has been working at her...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
Mayor Karen Bass helps kick off start of Hanukkah at Los Angeles festival
As the first night of Hanukkah began Sunday, the Jewish community celebrated throughout Southern California, including holding a big street festival in the Pico-Robertson district.
Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
KTLA.com
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City
A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
foxla.com
Police Chase: Authorities in pursuit of car in LA
A police chase is underway in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles late Saturday night. SkyFOX is over the scene as a black BMW is leading authorities on a chase. Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for. This is a breaking news story. Stay with...
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
