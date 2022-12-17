ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

DAYTON 88, ALCORN STATE 46

Percentages: FG .279, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Wade 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Carter 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Montgomery 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marshall 3, Montgomery). Turnovers: 7 (Joshua 3, Wade 2, Kendall, McQuarter). Steals: 7 (Marshall 2, Wade 2, Carter, McQuarter, Montgomery).
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Denver 105, Memphis 91

Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 132, Golden State 94

Percentages: FG .473, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Moody 3-6, Lamb 2-3, Poole 2-8, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-2, D.Green 1-3, Baldwin Jr. 1-4, Thompson 1-5, Rollins 0-1, Wiseman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wiseman 2). Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Poole 4, Kuminga 3, Jerome...
Porterville Recorder

Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67

LIPSCOMB (8-5) Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75. LOUISVILLE (2-10) Curry 5-8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98, 2OT

Percentages: FG .520, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Jones 3-10, Joplin 2-4, Kolek 1-1, Prosper 1-3, S.Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighodaro 2, Joplin, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Kolek 6, Ighodaro 2, K.Jones 2, Joplin, Prosper). Steals: 11 (Kolek 5, K.Jones 3,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74

Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64

Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 86, TEMPLE 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Davis 3-5, Fofana 2-2, Nugent 2-4, Phillip 2-5, Voyles 1-2, Styles 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pollard, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Phillip 3, Pollard 3, Fofana 2, Hupstead 2, Nugent 2, Styles, Thompson,...
MARYLAND STATE
Porterville Recorder

UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57

Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
AMHERST, MA
Porterville Recorder

EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

TENNESSEE TECH 104, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Woodard 2-4, Ware 2-8, Dumay 1-1, Pence 1-2, Ross 0-1, Shipp 0-1, B.Jones 0-2, Langston 0-3, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Langston 4, Dumay 3, Ross 3, Woodard 3, Pence 2, Ware 2).
LEXINGTON, KY
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64

Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
SPOKANE, WA
Porterville Recorder

OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
NORMAN, OK
Porterville Recorder

No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72

ELON (2-11) Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72. INDIANA (9-3) Kopp 4-9...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy