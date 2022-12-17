Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
DAYTON 88, ALCORN STATE 46
Percentages: FG .279, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Wade 1-2, Brewton 1-4, Carter 0-1, Joshua 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Montgomery 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Marshall 3, Montgomery). Turnovers: 7 (Joshua 3, Wade 2, Kendall, McQuarter). Steals: 7 (Marshall 2, Wade 2, Carter, McQuarter, Montgomery).
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 105, Memphis 91
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-26, .192 (Morant 3-6, Jackson Jr. 1-3, Roddy 1-5, Aldama 0-1, Konchar 0-1, Williams 0-2, Jones 0-3, Brooks 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Jackson Jr. 5, Clarke, Roddy). Turnovers: 16 (Morant 7, Adams 2, Williams 2, Aldama, Brooks,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 132, Golden State 94
Percentages: FG .473, FT .923. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Moody 3-6, Lamb 2-3, Poole 2-8, Jerome 1-2, Kuminga 1-2, D.Green 1-3, Baldwin Jr. 1-4, Thompson 1-5, Rollins 0-1, Wiseman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wiseman 2). Turnovers: 19 (Thompson 5, Poole 4, Kuminga 3, Jerome...
Porterville Recorder
Lipscomb 75, Louisville 67
LIPSCOMB (8-5) Ognacevic 7-12 1-2 16, Asadullah 4-10 0-1 8, Benham 4-8 0-0 10, Boyd 8-11 3-3 23, Pruitt 2-5 2-2 7, McGinnis 2-8 1-2 5, Schner 2-3 0-0 4, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-1 0-0 0, Asman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 7-10 75. LOUISVILLE (2-10) Curry 5-8...
Travis Hunter Reportedly Narrows Transfer Decision Down To 4 Schools
Almost exactly a year ago, Travis Hunter stunned the college football world when he announced that he would sign with Jackson State to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Now Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, is on the move again. Could he have another surprise in store? ...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54
ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson...
Porterville Recorder
PROVIDENCE 103, NO. 24 MARQUETTE 98, 2OT
Percentages: FG .520, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (K.Jones 3-10, Joplin 2-4, Kolek 1-1, Prosper 1-3, S.Jones 0-1, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighodaro 2, Joplin, Mitchell). Turnovers: 12 (Kolek 6, Ighodaro 2, K.Jones 2, Joplin, Prosper). Steals: 11 (Kolek 5, K.Jones 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 81, THE CITADEL 74
Percentages: FG .467, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Ash 4-11, Morgan 2-9, McAllister 1-2, Clark 0-1, Smith 0-1, Durr 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spence 2, Clark). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 5, Durr 5, Smith 3, Ash 2, Morgan 2). Steals: 9 (Price...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 ALABAMA 84, JACKSON STATE 64
Percentages: FG .348, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Evans 3-3, Cornelius 1-4, T.Young 1-4, C.Young 1-6, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (T.Young). Turnovers: 18 (Evans 6, Jones 3, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, Adams, Bell, C.Young). Steals: 8 (C.Young 2, Cook, Cornelius,...
Porterville Recorder
MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 86, TEMPLE 78
Percentages: FG .475, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Davis 3-5, Fofana 2-2, Nugent 2-4, Phillip 2-5, Voyles 1-2, Styles 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Pollard, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Phillip 3, Pollard 3, Fofana 2, Hupstead 2, Nugent 2, Styles, Thompson,...
Porterville Recorder
UMASS 68, DARTMOUTH 57
Percentages: FG .315, FT .593. 3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Christensen 2-4, Williams 2-6, Ogbu 1-1, Robinson 1-2, McRae 1-3, Munro 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hudson, Myrthil). Turnovers: 16 (Munro 5, Johnson 3, McRae 2, Myrthil 2, Christensen, Ogbu, Robinson, Williams). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 130, NORTHWEST INDIAN COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .273, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Rogers 5-12, Rodriguez 3-9, Mora 2-6, Carlos 0-1, Deont.Begay 0-1, Woodward 0-1, Chaffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Rogers 6, Bobb 2, Chaffin 2, Lane 2, Rodriguez 2, Mora). Steals: 3 (Rodriguez 2, Lane).
Porterville Recorder
AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
Porterville Recorder
TENNESSEE TECH 104, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 72
Percentages: FG .417, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Woodard 2-4, Ware 2-8, Dumay 1-1, Pence 1-2, Ross 0-1, Shipp 0-1, B.Jones 0-2, Langston 0-3, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Langston 4, Dumay 3, Ross 3, Woodard 3, Pence 2, Ware 2).
Porterville Recorder
NO. 22 MIAMI (FL) 66, NO. 6 VIRGINIA 64
Percentages: FG .367, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Vander Plas 4-9, Clark 1-3, McKneely 1-7, Beekman 0-1, Franklin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Franklin, Shedrick). Turnovers: 10 (Beekman 4, McKneely 2, Caffaro, Murray, Shedrick, Vander Plas). Steals: 6 (Clark 3, Gardner 2, McKneely).
Scorebook Live
In key District 7-5A clash, Colleyville Heritage pulls away late to down Argyle
By Cody Thorn COLLEYVILLE - Both Colleyville Heritage and Argyle lost a key player in the first quarter of a District 7-5A clash Tuesday. One player, Heritage’s Sammon Johnson, returned to the game after early foul trouble and scored nine of his points in the second half to help his team pick ...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75
Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA 62, FLORIDA 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sherfield 4-6, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-4, T.Groves 1-5, Hill 0-1, Uzan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Godwin 2, Hill). Turnovers: 11 (Uzan 3, Cortes 2, Sherfield 2, T.Groves 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 7 (Cortes, Godwin, Hill,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 18 Indiana 96, Elon 72
ELON (2-11) Bowen 1-3 0-0 2, Sherry 3-3 0-0 7, Halloran 5-8 3-4 15, Pratt 3-9 0-0 7, Mackinnon 6-11 5-6 19, Ervin 4-11 1-3 12, Noord 1-5 0-0 3, Michael 2-3 3-4 7, Luessenhop 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 12-17 72. INDIANA (9-3) Kopp 4-9...
