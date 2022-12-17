ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Associated Press

US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. U.S. officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced. The aid signals an expansion by the U.S. in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against what...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Planned Parenthood Kicks Off Telemedicine Abortions in Kansas

Patients seeking an abortion at one of Kansas’ Planned Parenthood clinics were able to begin teleconferencing with off-site doctors this week, the organization’s Great Plains branch announced Tuesday. The expanded access to medication abortions comes less than a month after a Kansas judge blocked the state’s ability to enforce a ban on the procedures, but well after voters overwhelmingly chose to reject an amendment that would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution in August. “This is a win not only for Kansans but for patients in surrounding states traveling for care, who have suffered as politicians prioritized scoring points over the rights of patients,” Emily Wales, president and CEO of Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a statement. “We are proud to meet the moment by offering health care to all, regardless of where they live.” Wales told the Associated Press that Planned Parenthood’s Wichita clinic began offering the procedure on Monday, while the goal was to establish similar access at the two Kansas-side clinics in the Kansas City area “in short order.”Read it at Associated Press
KANSAS STATE

