Read full article on original website
Related
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Zelensky to make dramatic surprise visit to Washington to rally US support for Ukraine's defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a dramatic surprise visit to Washington on Wednesday, using his first trip outside his homeland since it was invaded 300 days ago to rally his top international partner behind sustained military and economic assistance.
Zelenskiy says is on his way to U.S. for talks on strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities
KYIV, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Wednesday he was on his way to the United States for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and to address the U.S. Congress.
Sam Bankman-Fried's extradition hearing set for Wednesday
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in a Bahamian court to take up the issue of the FTX founder's possible extradition U.S.
US to send $1.8 billion in aid, Patriot battery, to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send $1.8 billion in military aid to Ukraine in a massive package that will for the first time include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets, U.S. officials said Tuesday, as the Biden administration prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington. U.S. officials described details of the aid on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced. The aid signals an expansion by the U.S. in the kinds of advanced weaponry it will send to Ukraine to bolster the country’s air defenses against what...
University of Oklahoma bans TikTok after Gov. Stitt's executive order cites 'national security concerns'
After Republican Governor Kevin Stitt penned an executive order banning TikTok on official government devices, the University of Oklahoma announced its own schoolwide ban.
Planned Parenthood Kicks Off Telemedicine Abortions in Kansas
Patients seeking an abortion at one of Kansas’ Planned Parenthood clinics were able to begin teleconferencing with off-site doctors this week, the organization’s Great Plains branch announced Tuesday. The expanded access to medication abortions comes less than a month after a Kansas judge blocked the state’s ability to enforce a ban on the procedures, but well after voters overwhelmingly chose to reject an amendment that would have stripped abortion rights from the state constitution in August. “This is a win not only for Kansans but for patients in surrounding states traveling for care, who have suffered as politicians prioritized scoring points over the rights of patients,” Emily Wales, president and CEO of Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said in a statement. “We are proud to meet the moment by offering health care to all, regardless of where they live.” Wales told the Associated Press that Planned Parenthood’s Wichita clinic began offering the procedure on Monday, while the goal was to establish similar access at the two Kansas-side clinics in the Kansas City area “in short order.”Read it at Associated Press
Comments / 0