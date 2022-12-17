ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

YAHOO!

Man arrested in Dec. 6 homicide of 20-year-old in St. Paul

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in St. Paul earlier this month. Isaiah Lamar Coleman, of Maplewood, was found dead on Dec. 6 about midnight after police responded to a report of “a man down in a parking lot,” police previously said. He was discovered in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, OR
YAHOO!

2 robbers jump counter in Berks credit union heist

Dec. 20—Two masked robbers got an undisclosed amount of money during a holdup Tuesday morning at Members First Federal Credit Union in Cumru Township. The robbery occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the credit union in Shillington Shopping Center along Lancaster Avenue, Cumru police said. It was the site...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
YAHOO!

State police investigating theft of firearm from owner's truck in Berks

Dec. 19—State police this week received a report of a firearm theft in Maxatawny Township. A Quarry Road resident discovered last week that his silver-colored Raven Arms handgun with a wood grip and a holster were missing from the center console of his pickup truck. He reported the theft to the Reading station the next day, telling a trooper that the gun must have been stolen sometime after Aug. 1.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Detectives believe mother, six-year-old son perished in 'intentionally set' Allendale fire

ALLENDALE TWP. — An investigation is ongoing for a suspicious fire that occurred Saturday, Dec. 17, in Allendale Township, in which two people were found dead. Police have identified one of the deceased as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. While the second body has yet to be identified, detective believe it to be her six-year-old son, who lived at home with Villar-Garcia. His name has not been released, pending additional testing and lab results.
ALLENDALE, MI
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

College basketball player from Manalapan found shot dead in Mercer County park

HOPEWELL - A Manalapan man was fatally shot Saturday night in Hopewell Township, according to authorities. At around 7 p.m., Hopewell police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, Casey A. DeBlasio, a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, said in a news release. When they arrived, officers found a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a man slumped over in the driver's seat.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
CBS New York

New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"

EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
EDISON, NJ
WBRE

WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PIX11

Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel

Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
LAKE ARIEL, PA
NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NEW JERSEY STATE

