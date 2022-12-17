Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Man arrested in Dec. 6 homicide of 20-year-old in St. Paul
Officers arrested a 25-year-old man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old in St. Paul earlier this month. Isaiah Lamar Coleman, of Maplewood, was found dead on Dec. 6 about midnight after police responded to a report of “a man down in a parking lot,” police previously said. He was discovered in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue.
YAHOO!
2 robbers jump counter in Berks credit union heist
Dec. 20—Two masked robbers got an undisclosed amount of money during a holdup Tuesday morning at Members First Federal Credit Union in Cumru Township. The robbery occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the credit union in Shillington Shopping Center along Lancaster Avenue, Cumru police said. It was the site...
YAHOO!
State police investigating theft of firearm from owner's truck in Berks
Dec. 19—State police this week received a report of a firearm theft in Maxatawny Township. A Quarry Road resident discovered last week that his silver-colored Raven Arms handgun with a wood grip and a holster were missing from the center console of his pickup truck. He reported the theft to the Reading station the next day, telling a trooper that the gun must have been stolen sometime after Aug. 1.
Lehigh Valley Dad Allegedly Stabbed By Son Dies 4 Months After Attack
The Northampton County dad who police believe was stabbed by his own son has died, officials say. Joseph S. Rizzolino of Palmer Township died Monday, Dec. 19 due to complications from stab wounds, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. The official manner of death is homicide.
YAHOO!
Detectives believe mother, six-year-old son perished in 'intentionally set' Allendale fire
ALLENDALE TWP. — An investigation is ongoing for a suspicious fire that occurred Saturday, Dec. 17, in Allendale Township, in which two people were found dead. Police have identified one of the deceased as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia of Allendale. While the second body has yet to be identified, detective believe it to be her six-year-old son, who lived at home with Villar-Garcia. His name has not been released, pending additional testing and lab results.
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
wrnjradio.com
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
Woman Thrown, Robbed At Bucks Cannabis Dispensary: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for the suspect who mugged a woman outside a marijuana store. The victim was walking near Liberty Cannabis at 4201 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem at around 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 when an unknown man threw her into the store window, township police said.
NJ corrections officer admits lying about ‘brutal and vicious’ assault on youth
TRENTON — A former senior corrections officer at one of the state’s youth prison facilities in Burlington County has admitted to hitting an inmate in the head twice while the youth’s hands were cuffed behind him. Jason Parks, of Gibbstown, then submitted a fake incident report and...
YAHOO!
College basketball player from Manalapan found shot dead in Mercer County park
HOPEWELL - A Manalapan man was fatally shot Saturday night in Hopewell Township, according to authorities. At around 7 p.m., Hopewell police responded to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, Casey A. DeBlasio, a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, said in a news release. When they arrived, officers found a white Mercedes C300 on a trail with a man slumped over in the driver's seat.
The busiest place on the waterfront is no longer in LA, as ships head instead for N.Y. and N.J.
The Maersk Kleven, a 1,044-foot containership out of Bremerhaven entered New York Harbor earlier this month, slipping under the Bayonne Bridge before pulling into Port Elizabeth to unload her cargo. Huge cranes soon hovered over the ship in a mechanized ballet as dockworkers lifted steel containers stacked high atop the...
Pennington School grad shot to death at Hopewell Township, NJ nature preserve
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — The shocking death of a Pennington School graduate at a nature preserve last night is under investigation by homicide detectives. Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, was shot and killed Saturday evening at around 7 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. He graduated from the Pennington School this past June after attending for his junior and senior years, a school spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
jerseysbest.com
N.J. farms should be your go-to source for meats and meals this holiday season
This is the time of year when countless hosts of holiday gatherings start ramping up their menu planning. Appetizers, side dishes and desserts are important supporting cast members, but the starring role that takes center stage, or center table, is traditionally a beautifully prepared roast of some kind. In the...
WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
Is a front license plate required in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through New Jersey without a front license plate attached. This may leave some drivers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to New Jersey law, all vehicles registered within the state must have a license […]
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Open-Plan Cabin in Lake Ariel
Are you looking for a real slice of country living? You can chop firewood and raise chickens on this turnkey property — and yes, the chickens are included in the sale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Last...
It was called one of the worst nursing homes in N.J, Why did it take so long to shut it down?
She still remembers the smell. The first time Anna Velez Negrón came to visit her uncle, she was all but assaulted by the vile odor of excrement when she entered the nursing home off a rural, two-lane road in Sussex County. “As soon as we walked in the double...
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
