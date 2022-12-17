Read full article on original website
fortcampbell-courier.com
Fort Campbell honors veterans at local Wreaths Across America ceremony
HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – When the Gold Star Wives Eagles Chapter first started raising money for Wreaths Across America in 2010, they placed approximately 70 wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West. This year, their efforts brought the Fort Campbell community together to lay 3,800 wreaths...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for family just in time for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Elder Street just in time for Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the help of supporters and volunteers. Sanora Hickman, who will share her new home with her two young granddaughters, received the keys on her...
Dinner Church seeking home bakers to donate Christmas Eve desserts
On Christmas Eve, the Breaking Bread Community Dinner Church will be serving 400 to 450 to-go meals — and organizers are asking home bakers in Hopkinsville to help by donating desserts. Anyone who can donate cupcakes, brownies or other sweets is asked to deliver those to the Aaron McNeil...
whvoradio.com
Second Grenade Found In Little River In Cadiz
The Cadiz Police Department was called to investigate a second grenade found by a magnet fisherman in the Little River Sunday afternoon. Major Tyler Thomas said the same person who found a 40mm grenade on December 4, found another one in nearly the same spot while fishing off the South Road Bridge.
whvoradio.com
HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement
Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee
Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
An arctic kind of Christmas is heading into Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville might not see a white Christmas, but it’s going to be bitter cold and blustery heading into the holiday weekend with an arctic cold front pushing through the region. Temperatures will plunge from a high of about 49 degrees during the day Thursday to low of 1 degree...
Carolyn Haddock, educator who inspired children and adults, has died
Carolyn Crowell Haddock, a retired elementary school guidance counselor who charmed hundreds if not thousands of students with her self-proclaimed Mrs. Pickle persona, has died. The cause was complications from COVID-19 and influenza, her family said. Haddock’s ability to inspire good work on behalf of education continued even after her...
Rent relief on the way for low-income families in Clarksville
Clarksville officials just announced a long-term rent assistance program for some families in need.
whopam.com
Nashville church to provide Christmas gifts, food to hundreds of families
The Church at Mt. Carmel is getting ready to provide gifts, clothes and food to hundreds of families across the Midstate as part of the Christmas on Monroe event.
whopam.com
3 animal shelters come together for adoption special
Once again this year, Metro Animal Care and Control, Williamson County Animal Center and Cheatham County Animal Care and Control are teaming up to clear the shelters.
clarksvillenow.com
Providence Boulevard sees construction uptick with new Raceway, U-Haul expansion
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’ve driven down Providence Boulevard lately, you’ve likely noticed quite a bit of construction in the area. Providence Boulevard will soon see the addition of a brand-new Raceway gas station, along with additional services from U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville.
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law Director
Committee recommends Hendersonville Alderman for County Law Director role. The Sumner County Commission is expected to name Hendersonville Alderman Eric Sitler as County Law Director at its meeting tonight at 7PM in Gallatin.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 3 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This week, Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed three new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family. They are scheduled to attend the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College on Jan. 16. Until then, they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
clarksvillenow.com
Shelters ready for people who need to come in from cold as frigid temperatures hit Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With temperatures dropping to dangerously low levels, community organizations are rolling up their sleeves to help keep Clarksville warm. Temperatures in Clarksville will plummet by about 30 degrees at the end of the week. There’s also a chance of snow Thursday night and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Program helping Clarksville residents with rental assistance
Tenant-Based Rental Assistance is a program where qualifying low-income families could be eligible to have a majority of their rent covered.
