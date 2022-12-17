ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortcampbell-courier.com

Fort Campbell honors veterans at local Wreaths Across America ceremony

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. – When the Gold Star Wives Eagles Chapter first started raising money for Wreaths Across America in 2010, they placed approximately 70 wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-West. This year, their efforts brought the Fort Campbell community together to lay 3,800 wreaths...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whvoradio.com

Second Grenade Found In Little River In Cadiz

The Cadiz Police Department was called to investigate a second grenade found by a magnet fisherman in the Little River Sunday afternoon. Major Tyler Thomas said the same person who found a 40mm grenade on December 4, found another one in nearly the same spot while fishing off the South Road Bridge.
CADIZ, KY
whvoradio.com

HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement

Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Lookout

The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee

Like many of you, I was brought up in a Christian household and so I know the story of Christmas well — a story of a Middle Eastern Jewish couple who had to travel before the times of AirBnB and, arriving at their destination, finding all the inns were full. It’s a good thing that […] The post The Christmas story as it would be in Tennessee appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Another grenade found near Cadiz bridge

For the second time this month, a person magnet fishing pulled a grenade from Little River in Cadiz. It was in the water near the bridge on South Road between US 68 and Main Street, according to Cadiz police, who say Fort Campbell EOD was called again to remove the device from the scene.
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Police Department hires 3 new officers

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This week, Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed three new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family. They are scheduled to attend the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College on Jan. 16. Until then, they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Shelters ready for people who need to come in from cold as frigid temperatures hit Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With temperatures dropping to dangerously low levels, community organizations are rolling up their sleeves to help keep Clarksville warm. Temperatures in Clarksville will plummet by about 30 degrees at the end of the week. There’s also a chance of snow Thursday night and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy