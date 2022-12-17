Read full article on original website
Ronaldo speaks out about Lionel Messi winning the World Cup
World Cup legend Ronaldo took to Instagram to say that Messi's ability 'throws any rivalry to the corner'
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her husband’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Roccuzzo embraced Messi, alongside their three sons, in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of light blue distressed jeans. Purple drop earrings also completed her outfit with another thematic show of support. A thin gold bracelet also finished the model’s outfit for the occasion. Roccuzzo completed...
Salt Bae ripped for getting aggressive with Lionel Messi, World Cup trophy
As the World Cup festivities were occurring after Argentina captured the victory, fans were quick to point out Salt Bae’s aggressive gestures towards Lionel Messi. Nusret Gokce, the Turkish chef nicknamed “Salt Bae” who exploded into fame from his viral cooking videos, was spotted grabbing Messi and continually tapping him on the shoulder to try and get his attention. Eventually the Argentinian superstar shook his hand before wandering off. Gokce was also seen slapping the World Cup trophy next to Ángel Di María, who scored Argentina’s second goal, and biting into goalkeeper Franco Armani’s medal while it was still around his neck. Fans...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Kylian Mbappé Posts Message to Fans After World Cup Loss
The French star is looking ahead to future success.
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Why the 'unstoppable' Kylian Mbappé now wears the crown as world's best player
At just 23, Kylian Mbappé has won more in his short career than most players are ever able to achieve.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Why Argentina won this penalty shootout before it even began
The noise was deafening, and with each step it got louder. The French players who trod the lonely walk to the penalty spot were met by a wall of whistles and boos from Argentina’s fans, and yet it added up to more than that: this was an animalistic howl of a noise, a piercing shriek which compelled them to take notice, to feel the fury in the air.Kylian Mbappe did his best to ignore it – he had scored two penalties and a hat-trick already and he wasn’t about to miss now. 1-0. It rained down on Kingsley Coman...
Emiliano Martinez Says His Golden Glove Celebration Was Aimed At Booing France Fans
Martinez celebrated being voted as the best goalkeeper at Qatar 2022 by holding the Golden Glove near his groin and trusting towards the stands at Lusail Stadium.
Washington Examiner
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Went Viral During World Cup Final
Lionel Messi finally won the one title that had eluded him for so many years, leading Argentina to a World Cup Final win over France to deliver his country their first World title since 1986. But while Messi stole the show on the field, his wife stole the show from the stands.
Look: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reacts To The World Cup Final
The historic 2022 FIFA World Cup Final had people from all walks of life from around the world watching, enjoying and commenting. One prominent person who was clearly watching was U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez . The Congressperson took to Twitter to congratulate Lionel Messi and the Argentina national team for their World Cup win.
Fox caps off terrible World Cup coverage with ‘humiliating’ interview
Fox has been criticized throughout the World Cup for its “terrible” coverage, but its latest promotion of Qatar has soccer fans reeling. The United States remains an untapped source of potential soccer fandom — unlike the rest of the world, the sport has never fully caught on in America.
Kylian Mbappe Wins World Cup Golden Boot Ahead Of Lionel Messi After Scoring Hat-Trick In Qatar 2022 Final
Mbappe is only the second Frenchman to end a World Cup as the top scorer.
