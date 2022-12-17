Read full article on original website
Kalaniana’ole Beach Park gets 1st tsunami hazard signs
Coastal areas are susceptible to tsunamis. In the case of Hawai'i, our islands are surrounded by coastal areas, making tsunami preparedness essential.
Hawaii airport parking lots approaching capacity
Typically, the week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest times to travel by planes, trains or cars.
Kona Storm threat shifts east toward Maui County, Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Heavy rains and strong winds pushed through Kauai and Oahu earlier Monday. Winds gusted over 50 mph as squalls raced through the islands at 50-55 mph. Rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour fell with the fast moving thunderstorm cells. Severe weather affecting flights at Daniel K....
Kamehameha Hwy. at Waiheʻe Rd. closed
The kona low system storm continues to make its presence known here on the islands.
Lulani Street closed in Kahaluʻu
Honolulu Officials announced a road closure as the kona low system storm continues to pound O'ahu.
'Be alert' | Meteorologists urge caution amid stormy weather in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From Kaneohe to Waimanalo, Oahu's windward side saw strong winds Monday, leading to downed power lines along Kalanianaole Highway and slanted utility poles along Kamehameha Highway. Honolulu city officials released a preliminary accounting of storm damage that city crews have been called out to on Oahu. Downed...
Wastewater discharged in Pālolo Stream
As the kona low storm system continues to move through the islands, locals and visitors have a few things to watch out for.
Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it...
Hail seen in several areas as threat of severe thunderstorms continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Forecasters are warning that hail and damaging winds are possible as thundershowers move onshore through the afternoon. Hail has been reported in several areas, including on Oahu, Lanai and Hawaii Island. There were no immediate reports of damage. A severe thunderstorm watch remains up for Maui and...
Over 2,000 affected by power outage
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to HECO’s outage map, there are 2,346 customers without power in Kailua, Kalihi Valley, Heeia, Waimanalo and Kaneohe. There are 11 reported outages in the area.
Extreme weather leads to flight disruptions at HNL
Hawaiian Airlines posted to Twitter apologizing about the many flight delays, cancellations and stress this might be causing to current and upcoming passengers.
'Terrifying': Passenger Recalls Severe Turbulence On Flight From Phoenix
"...it quickly just escalated to the point where we’re shaking so much that we were pretty much like floating off of our chairs."
See inside of Hawaiian Airlines plane rocked by turbulence
At least 36 people on a Hawaiian Airlines flight were injured, with 20 taken to emergency rooms, after their plane encountered "severe turbulence" on a flight from Phoenix to Honolulu. KHNL's Jolanie Martinez reports.
Cold front expected to clear the islands overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy rain and thunderstorms associated with a passing cold front will decrease overnight, with drier conditions for the rest of the week. Westerly winds are still present over the islands until trade winds return next Monday.
Neighbor: Man, 68, was sitting at his desk when car crashed into Manoa home
Hail is also being seen in several areas as the threat of severe thunderstorms continues. The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. Scores of flights canceled, delayed as strong cold front moves over the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. As of about noon Monday, there were...
Stronger winds, thunderstorms, slight chance of hail expected
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii had breezy conditions and quite a bit of rain through Sunday but unfortunately, the worst of this storm is yet to come. The bad weather will continue as a strong cold front will pass over the island chain causing widespread rain, which will be heavy at times, with thunderstorms and high […]
36 passengers treated after severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight
According to EMS, the call came in at 11:06 a.m. about a Hawaiian Airlines flight coming from Phoenix, Arizona.
Large fallen tree near Waialua causes road closure
Kaukonahua Road is closed in both directions at Poamoho Street due to a large fallen tree, according to HPD.
Abandoned building in Kalihi extinguished after morning fire
Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on Pohaku Street Tuesday morning, after it was reported at 9 a.m.
Passengers on Hawaiian Air flight: Severe turbulence hit without any warning
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Passengers on the Honolulu-bound flight that hit severe turbulence just before landing, sending some flying into the ceiling, said the loss of altitude came without any warning. Some 36 people, including three crew members, were injured in the incident. Eleven sustained serious injuries, emergency medical officials said.
