College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Women’s Hoops Preps for Holiday Matchup Against Purdue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to continue its momentum against Purdue at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Wednesday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day. Last Time Out. The Aggies (5-4) are fresh...
KBTX.com

Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who can forget the Aggies big win over LSU this season?. During that game, the stands of Kyle Field were striped with Maroon and White thanks to the student-run organization Maroon Out. Maroon Out set some pretty high goals for their Fall semester, and organizers say...
KBTX.com

Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena. The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.
KBTX.com

Bearkats dominate in non-conference finale

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston had some backups earn valuable playing time in a 107-26 victory over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum. Everyone on the roster played at least nine minutes and each player contributed to the scoring as the Bearkats improved to 10-2 on the season in the final non-conference game.
dallasexpress.com

Local Schools Transfer Portal Update

After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Sunday. King, a former four-star high school recruit in the class of 2020, opened each of the last two seasons as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. While taking over for Kellen Mond and holding off competition from LSU transfer Max Johnson last offseason, he ultimately suffered injuries that derailed him in both seasons.
KBTX.com

Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan. T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11...
KBTX.com

Shorthanded Aggies Overcome SMU, 57-49

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Despite only seven available players, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team battled to a 57-49 victory over the SMU Mustangs Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M’s (5-4) only two available bench players recorded career highs in the points column as the Aggies’ balanced...
KBTX.com

Sights and Sounds from UIL Football State Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row both Franklin and College Station represented the Brazos Valley at the UIL State Championships. The Lions won back-to-back state titles while the Cougars came up short to Aledo. The video is some of the sights and sounds from AT&T...
myaggienation.com

Search continues for missing Texas A&M student

The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District celebrated 575 graduates during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center. The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.
KBTX.com

Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com

Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
KBTX.com

Keeping children engaged in learning over winter break

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday many students across the Brazos Valley will begin their two week winter break. During that time, experts say learning loss can set students behind if they do not work on school skills. “Probably one of the biggest things that you can do at home...
KBTX.com

Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Madisonville. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has new electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and duct system....
KBTX.com

Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Watch as well as a Wind Chill Watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Watch includes Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. While the Wind Chill Watch includes the entire Brazos Valley.
