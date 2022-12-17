Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Preps for Holiday Matchup Against Purdue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to continue its momentum against Purdue at 1 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Wednesday. Admission to the game is free in honor of the 12th Man and Fan Appreciation Day. Last Time Out. The Aggies (5-4) are fresh...
KBTX.com
Big things on the horizon for Maroon Out during Spring semester
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who can forget the Aggies big win over LSU this season?. During that game, the stands of Kyle Field were striped with Maroon and White thanks to the student-run organization Maroon Out. Maroon Out set some pretty high goals for their Fall semester, and organizers say...
KBTX.com
Aggies tabbed No. 4 in preseason rankings by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first preseason rankings of the 2023 season are out with the Texas A&M Aggies tabbed as the No. 4 team in the nation entering the year, according to a release from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Tuesday morning. The high praise is of little surprise considering the...
KBTX.com
Aggies Take on Terriers in Tuesday Matinee at Reed Arena
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team hosts the Wofford Terriers from the Southern Conference in a 1 p.m. matchup on Tueday, Dec. 20 at Reed Arena. The two teams have met once previously with the Aggies taking a hard-fought 70-52 win at Reed Arena on Dec. 21, 2020.
KBTX.com
Bearkats dominate in non-conference finale
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston had some backups earn valuable playing time in a 107-26 victory over Arlington Baptist on Tuesday at Johnson Coliseum. Everyone on the roster played at least nine minutes and each player contributed to the scoring as the Bearkats improved to 10-2 on the season in the final non-conference game.
dallasexpress.com
Local Schools Transfer Portal Update
After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Sunday. King, a former four-star high school recruit in the class of 2020, opened each of the last two seasons as the Aggies’ starting quarterback. While taking over for Kellen Mond and holding off competition from LSU transfer Max Johnson last offseason, he ultimately suffered injuries that derailed him in both seasons.
KBTX.com
Bryan beats Brenham 53-50 on C.J. Ellis 3
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (10-5) beat Brenham 53-50 Tuesday afternoon at Viking Gym. C.J. Ellis hit 3 three pointers with the most important being at the buzzer to secure the win for Bryan. T.J. Johnson lead the Vikings with 18 points and 6 rebounds. Ellis added 11...
KBTX.com
Shorthanded Aggies Overcome SMU, 57-49
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Despite only seven available players, the Texas A&M women’s basketball team battled to a 57-49 victory over the SMU Mustangs Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. Texas A&M’s (5-4) only two available bench players recorded career highs in the points column as the Aggies’ balanced...
KBTX.com
Sights and Sounds from UIL Football State Championships
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - For the second year in a row both Franklin and College Station represented the Brazos Valley at the UIL State Championships. The Lions won back-to-back state titles while the Cougars came up short to Aledo. The video is some of the sights and sounds from AT&T...
myaggienation.com
Search continues for missing Texas A&M student
The search continues for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Friday. Hoang is an Asian male about 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2009 silver Lexus four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Blinn celebrates 575 fall 2022 graduates
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Blinn College District celebrated 575 graduates during its 146th commencement ceremony at the Brazos County Expo Center. The fall 2022 graduating class earned 203 Associate of Arts degrees, 152 Associate of Science degrees, 106 Associate of Applied Science degrees, and 113 certificates and occupational skills awards.
Texas A&M student was supposed to meet family for lunch before disappearance
According to officials, Tanner Hoang's family was in town to attend a graduation ceremony. He went missing before meeting with them for lunch.
KBTX.com
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
KBTX.com
Keeping children engaged in learning over winter break
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Monday many students across the Brazos Valley will begin their two week winter break. During that time, experts say learning loss can set students behind if they do not work on school skills. “Probably one of the biggest things that you can do at home...
KBTX.com
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioner honored during meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioner Court honored and recognized one of their very own during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting. Resolution 22-034 honored and recognized Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley for her outstanding contributions to Brazos County and the citizens of the entire Brazos Valley. The resolution was unanimously approved by the commissioner’s court and those in attendance stood and applauded.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Madisonville
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Madisonville. Completely renovated from top to bottom, this home has new electric wiring, plumbing, HVAC, and duct system....
KBTX.com
Report: Gonzalo Lopez requested books on survival techniques and weapons ahead of escape
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Serious incident reviews from both the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and CGL Companies, a criminal justice consulting firm, blame a series of missteps and failures that led to the escape of convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez and the subsequent senseless murder of Mark Collins and his four grandsons Waylon, Carson, Hudson, and Bryson.
KBTX.com
Winter Advisories issued ahead of Thursday’s arctic blast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Watch as well as a Wind Chill Watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley ahead of arctic air arriving Thursday. The Hard Freeze Watch includes Lee, Burleson, Brazos, Madison, Houston, Washington, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto counties. While the Wind Chill Watch includes the entire Brazos Valley.
