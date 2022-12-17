ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Couple Gets Engaged At Dolphins Bills Game In Buffalo

Just when you thought that watching the Buffalo Bills squish the Miami Dolphins 32 - 29 in Buffalo on Saturday, December 17, 2022, one couple decided to up the ante during the game at Highmark Stadium. The rematch between Miami and Buffalo was an absolute nail-biter with both teams going...
Could Micah Hyde Be Returning for the Buffalo Bills This Season?

The Buffalo Bills will be playing in another bad weather game this Saturday, when they take on the Bears in Chicago. The biggest threat for the Bills will be getting to Chicago on Friday, but the historic winter storm that will impact much of the Midwest and Great Lakes could shut down Chicago for travel because of heavy snow and dangerous winds. The weather for the game will be quiet but bitterly cold, with negative wind chills and 9 degrees for a kickoff temperature.
The Bills Are Powerful, Soaring Superheroes At Wegmans

The Buffalo Bills are the reigning superheroes of Western New York, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been turned into them officially. If you’re looking for a quirky, fun last-minute gift for your favorite Bills fan, your local Buffalo-area Wegmans just may have the trick. Wegmans is...
Fan Wore The Most Ridiculous Josh Allen Jersey at the Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills are still in first place in the AFC after their huge win over the Miami Dolphins from this past Saturday at Highmark Stadium. The game didn't turn out to be the snowstorm event we thought it would be, due to a change in wind direction which cause the lake effect snow band to stay north most of the game, but it was still a very entertaining contest for the country to watch.
Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture

In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
