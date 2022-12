Six Musketeer were honored by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association for their work on and off the field. Four Musketeers earned OCSA NCAA Division I All-Ohio First Team honors, Maria Galley, Natalie Bain, Molly McLaughlin and Chloe Netzel. Additionally, Ella Rogers was named to the All-Ohio Second Team. A pair of Musketeers, McLaughlin and Rachel Dewey, also earned Academic All-Ohio.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO