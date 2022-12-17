Read full article on original website
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the countryEllen EastwoodBangor, ME
Food pantries & soup kitchens in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Winter Week 2 – High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]
The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!. Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 2 (December 12-17) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 22nd11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees.
EHS and MDI Wrestling at Washington Academy [PHOTOS]
Washington Academy hosted a wrestling meet on Tuesday, December 20th. Competing were wrestlers from Calais, Ellsworth, MDI, Washington Academy and Woodland. According to Ellsworth Wrestling Coach Sam Hughes, Ellsworth won the Duals at Washington Academy beating MDI 52/17; Calais 66/12; WA 54/30; and Woodland 72/6. Check out the photos from...
Ellsworth Boys Defeat Houlton 59-44 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team defeated Houlton 59-44 on Monday night, December 19th at Katsiaficas Gymnasium, but the game was much closer than the final score would indicate. Ellsworth led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 39-29 at the end of the 1st Half. But in the...
Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 63-53
The Sumner Boys Basketball continue to be "Road Warriors" and defeated Narraguagus 63-53 in Harrington on Monday, December 19th. Jacob Bagley led the Tigers with 15 points. Ethan Chase had 14 points. Bryson Parritt had 11 points and Billy Wray had 10 points for Sumner. Angel Valencia had 22 points and Nolan Christiansen finished with points. Ian Gatcomb had 1 point.
Half Acre Night Club In Bangor To Close indefinitely
It is the end of an era in Downtown Bangor. This morning, Half Acre Night Club, located on Harlow Street in Downtown Bangor, took to its Facebook page to announce that the doors to the local night spot will be closing indefinitely, after an 11-year run as the dancing destination in town.
Ellsworth High School Holiday Arts Festival – Tuesday December 20
The best of the Ellsworth High School Visual and Performing Art Department will be on display Tuesday night, December 20th at Ellsworth High School. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. student and faculty/staff artwork will be on display and the Visual Performing Arts Boosters will be selling concessions. There will...
Strong Storm System By Friday
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight. We continue to see scattered snow showers overnight and remain mostly cloudy headed into tomorrow. Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. Updated: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST.
3 AOS 91 Schools to Be Closed on Friday December 16
Because of excessive illness among teachers, lack of substitutes and high absenteeism because of illness AOS 91 Superintendent Mike Zboray has announced that MDI High School, the Conners Emerson School and Pemetic School will be closed on Friday, December 16th. The Pemetic School in Southwest Harbor was closed as well...
Local authorities are reminding Mainers to keep safe when the generator kicks on
BANGOR, Maine — The entire state saw snow over the weekend and now many Mainers are beginning to clean up. Sheldon Hartstone owns Fairmount Hardware in Bangor. Over the past 71 years in the business, he says before each snowstorm, there's a crowd looking for the essentials. “People do...
Some Parts Of Maine Saw More Than Two Feet Of Snow
Friday and Saturday's storm, our first real taste of winter weather this season, felt a little out of the ordinary. First, it stuck with us for well over a day. We started dealing with it early on Friday and the last of it did not leave us behind until Saturday evening. On top of that, the amount of snow we got was widely varied.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Well Known Maine Nightclub Closing Its Doors Permanently
While Maine has a lot of great restaurants and bars, the state does not have very many legit nightclubs. Now, it is about to have one fewer. According to WABI, Bangor's Half Acre Nightclub will soon close its doors for good. The announcement was made by Patrick Brann, the club's...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Looking for a Christmas Angel from December 1996
Deb Neuman is the President of the Bangor Chamber of Commerce. Back in December 1996 she was involved in a bad accident on Route 1 in Dedham. She posted the following story in the Facebook group Downeast Maine Road Traffic and Conditions. She's hoping that you can help her identify...
Maine town returns its nativity scene to Main Street following uproar
BUCKSPORT (BDN) -- A nativity scene that has been displayed in downtown Bucksport for decades was put back up last week after its brief hiatus caused uproar in town. The town installed the municipally owned plastic baby Jesus along Main Street Friday after the Town Council decided it would make space for other non-Christian holiday displays.
Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son
BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list, especially when it highlights New England. I mean, let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. Each New England state feels a bit different, which adds to the variety.
