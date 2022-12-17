ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promising news for Phoenix Suns fans with reported Sarver sale of team

Today, the news that the Phoenix Suns will finally be sold is promising for the team and fans, especially given the new potential owner. It has been a terrific and tumultuous time to be a member of the Phoenix Suns organization or a team fan. On the one hand, the Suns are a good team led by a young superstar with a strong coach and general manager. On the other hand, the Suns are run by an owner who has done more in his tenure to upset the apple cart than he has to make the team better.
