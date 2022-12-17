ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter

A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball receives nation-high three preseason first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball

LSU topped the nation with three players named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason first-team All-America list Monday. Juniors outfielder Dylan Crews, right-hander/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White made the first team. Junior first-baseman Tre' Morgan was named to the the second team. The teams with...
wbrz.com

Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court

BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
theadvocate.com

Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River

In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
theadvocate.com

See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
