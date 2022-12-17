Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
BREAKING: LSU Gains Commitment From LSU Legacy Brett Bordelon
LSU has secured a commitment from 2025 offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. The LSU legacy has been linked to the Tigers for quite some time and has now shut down his recruitment to commit to Brian Kelly’s program. With his father, Ben Bordelon, being a Tiger legend and brother Bo...
theadvocate.com
LSU football enters the early signing period in the mix for these 4 standout prospects
While LSU already has a top-5 recruiting class, it could move up through the ranks with the addition of a few more national names, including two five-star and two four-star recruits. The addition of any of the remaining names in the mix could dictate how LSU treats the transfer portal...
theadvocate.com
LSU needs tight ends. It’s trying to address the issue in the 2023 signing class.
Coaches started contacting Jackson McGohan as soon as it happened. Once coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin the day after the end of the regular season, the three-star tight end’s phone began to ring as teams gauged the temperature on one of the Bearcats’ recruits. Various coaches...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Coach Drew Brees gives pep talk to Purdue; LSU fans had feelings about it
Purdue announced last week that Drew Brees will be an assistant coach for his alma mater as the Boilermakers prepare to face LSU in the Citrus Bowl. In a video posted to his Instagram, Brees gave a motivational speech to his new players. "This is a new era of Purdue...
LSU Hosts Pair of Elite Transfer Portal Defensive Linemen For Visits
It was a busy weekend on the recruiting trail for this LSU football program. Along with hosting a few 2023 targets, Brian Kelly’s staff also welcomed a pair of transfer portal defensive linemen. The Tigers brought in Oregon EDGE Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shands for visits...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: In Brian Kelly, LSU has a coach in tune with new roster-building reality
LSU football coach Brian Kelly held a news conference Saturday, his first Q and A session since the Southeastern Conference championship game. As you’d expect, there was a lot of turf to cover. Yes, Jayden Daniels is practicing and has been limited. But if the Tigers were to play...
Recruits React to Successful LSU Visits, Raving on Social Media
LSU continues putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, and with Early Signing Day inching closer, the last two weeks have been nonstop for Brian Kelly’s staff. Whether it be traveling across the country for in-home visits or hosting prospects to Baton Rouge, it’s officially crunch time...
theadvocate.com
Aaron Anderson, former top Louisiana receiver who went to Alabama, transfers to LSU
Three days before the start of the early signing period, LSU landed one of its biggest remaining targets in transfer wide receiver Aaron Anderson. The former top 40 prospect from New Orleans returned to his home state after spending his freshman year at Alabama. Anderson committed Sunday, he told The...
theadvocate.com
Judge dismisses seven allegations against Les Miles, LSU made by former football recruiter
A Baton Rouge judge on Monday dismissed several counts from a former LSU recruiter's sweeping lawsuit against university officials and the Tigers' ex-football coach Les Miles. Sharon Lewis, a former associate athletic director, filed suit against LSU last year, alleging an atmosphere of hostility and discrimination was allowed to fester at the university after she reported sexual harassment claims two female students made against the coach.
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball receives nation-high three preseason first-team honors by Collegiate Baseball
LSU topped the nation with three players named to Collegiate Baseball’s preseason first-team All-America list Monday. Juniors outfielder Dylan Crews, right-hander/utility player Paul Skenes and sophomore third baseman/designated hitter Tommy White made the first team. Junior first-baseman Tre' Morgan was named to the the second team. The teams with...
theadvocate.com
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has entered transfer portal: 'It has been a blessing'
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, who started all 12 games for the Jaguars this season, said Monday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and will not return to the team next fall. McCray was benched after committing two turnovers in three possessions in a 43-24 loss to Jackson State in...
NOLA.com
Here's who LSU football appears on track to land during the early signing period
LSU currently has the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. The list of recruits includes one five-star, 18 four-stars and six three-star recruits, with 10 athletes being from the state of Louisiana. Here's who is expected to sign during the start of the early signing period...
wbrz.com
Former LSU Athletics exec who sued school had claims dismissed in court
BATON ROUGE - A judge said Tuesday that a lawsuit against LSU by a former athletics department executive was inconclusive and dismissed all claims against the school. Judge Tim Kelly dismissed all of former #LSU employee Sharon Lewis’s RICO claims in a Baton Rouge Courtroom Tuesday. Additionally, Lewis and...
UL Alum Desormeaux Named Head Coach at Catholic High of New Iberia
Desormeaux takes over as head coach at his high school alma mater.
theadvocate.com
After slow start, Liberty girls basketball pulls away from Opelousas in Red Stick Invitational
Liberty Magnet’s girls basketball team is in transition. The Patriots graduated the three remaining members last year that helped hoist a state championship in the 2019-20 season, leading to some rocky times this campaign. With 6-foot-3 junior Whitney Hart leading the way, Liberty exhibited a team playing closer to...
theadvocate.com
Watch the wreck of the Brookhill ferry return to the waters of the Mississippi River
In early October, Patrick Ford was out for one of his regular walks along the banks of the Mississippi in downtown Baton Rouge. At the time, the Mississippi was much lower than normal, and Ford was noticing all sorts of things he had never seen along the newly exposed ground. As he approached the tree line again to the north, he realized that what he had thought a few weeks earlier was a wall had been exposed much more.
Former Cajuns track star Erica Stewart follows dream to launch new gym and fitness clothing line
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Fueled by her obsession with health and fitness, former UL Lafayette track star Erica Stewart, 25, recalls a tough conversation she had with family and friends the day she decided to hang up her spikes. “I was dealing with so many injuries, so while the decision to end my career was […]
theadvocate.com
One of Baton Rouge's oldest charter schools closing, will be reborn to train teachers
One of the oldest charter schools in Baton Rouge is surrendering its charter after 25 years in operation, but is on its way to be reborn as a specialized district-run school focusing on training future teachers. J.K. Haynes Charter School, named after a pioneering Black educator, opened its doors in...
theadvocate.com
See which restaurants opened and closed this year in Baton Rouge
The Baton Rouge restaurant scene saw many grand openings, re-openings and expansions this year. We listened to a violinist at Supper Club, welcomed the return of the Hallelujah Crab at Juban's and had bicycle nostalgia at Spoke & Hub. But, as the saying goes, the restaurant scene did go "out...
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Deer Hunting Violations in St. Charles Parish. Louisiana – A Destrehan, Louisiana resident has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for failing to tag and validate a deer harvest and for failing to comply with harvest card requirements. The Louisiana...
