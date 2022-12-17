SPRING CREEK—Roger Hubert Stewart of Spring Creek, NV, passed away on November 21, 2022, at 73. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Roger was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from high school in 1967. He was proud to attend Woodstock in 1969 while enrolled at Dickinson College, PA, where he received a Bachelor’s in History in 1971. After college, he was a radio DJ, enjoyed writing screenplays, and followed his favorite British rock band, The Who, while they toured the US. He graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1989 and became a private investigator in LA. In 1990, he worked as a Nevada State Public Defender in Ely, NV, then moved to Elko, where he served as a public defender for 27 years in the Elko Justice and District Courts. He later became Chief Deputy of the Public Defender’s Office. Roger cherished his job and truly cared about his clients. He never wanted to retire and wanted to continue to give the voiceless a voice in the justice system.

