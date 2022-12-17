Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary
Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England called for a draw, and Rhamondre... The post Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eli Apple Had A 6-Word Message For Tom Brady Following Sunday's Game
Eli Apple has never been one to mince words, and that was certainly the case after he and the Bengals beat Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday. The Bengals came roaring back in the second half, overcoming a 17-3 deficit at halftime, to beat the Bucs 34-23 this weekend. After the game, ...
Anatomy of a Blown Call: How the NFL gifted the Raiders a game-tying touchdown
We’ll obviously be talking about the unfortunate lateral attempt from New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to quarterback Mac Jones, and Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Chandler Jones’ game-winning recovery of said lateral, for years. It was one of the more bat-crazy endings to a game in NFL history.
Bill Belichick gets crushed over Patriots-Raiders ending
The New England Patriots’ boneheaded final play against the Las Vegas Raiders got all sorts of attention around the NFL, with one surprising figure getting a lot of heat for how things unfolded. The Patriots lost on an epic blunder, as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers’ poorly-conceived lateral was intercepted...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders?
Before the New England Patriots self-destructed with one of the dumbest plays ever, the Las Vegas Raiders got a nice break on a play in the end zone. The Raiders were down 24-17 with 44 seconds left and had a 2nd-and-10 from the New England 30. Derek Carr threw a pass into the end zone... The post Should Keelan Cole’s touchdown have counted for Raiders? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Here’s a look at the coldest games ever in NFL history
Leaves have fallen, birds aren’t chirping and the sun is setting before rush hour. That only means one thing: football weather has officially arrived. As the NFL regular season nears a conclusion, you can definitely expect games being played in some very frigid environments. Heading into Christmas weekend, an...
NFL sends message to teams about firing coaches, executives
NFL teams seem to grow less and less patient with new head coaching hires every year, and the league feels that mindset has become an issue. The NFL sent a message to all 32 franchises at the owners’ meetings in Dallas this week informing them that teams have spent $800 million on coach and front-office firings over the past five years. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the memo was sent as a reminder that teams may want to give extra thought before making hasty decisions as the 2022 season nears its conclusion.
Derek Carr had a hilariously perfect reaction to the Raiders’ wild game-winning touchdown
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t contain his shock and excitement after his team pulled off one of the most improbable wins you’ll ever see. During that ridiculous finish to Las Vegas’ game with the New England Patriots, Carr was chatting with Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before all the hilarity broke out.
Chiefs continue to squeak by against league's lowly teams
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep winning, even if nothing has come easy for them this season
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed... The post Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of Monday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: NFL Considering Pushing Trade Deadline Back
The change would need to be voted on and would need 24 of 32 owners to be in favor of the move.
Everything Matt Eberflus said after the Bears lost to the Eagles in Week 15
The Chicago Bears suffered a narrow 25-20 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Chicago kept things competitive with a top-seeded Philadelphia team looking to make a Super Bowl run. The Bears defense held their own against one of the best offenses in the NFL, which featured some standout performances by...
Hunt, Reid and Mahomes Address Chiefs Winning AFC West
Three pillars of the Chiefs organization spoke about the team clinching another division title.
NECN
WATCH: Patriots Lose to Raiders With All-Time Blunder on Final Play
WATCH: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The...
Jets Tuesday report: Quinnen Williams, Corey Davis trending towards playing Thursday
The Jets have been holding walkthroughs this week as the prepare for the quick turnaround on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That said, the arrow is pointing up for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) and wide receiver Corey Davis (concussion). “Corey and Quinnen — Corey for sure, trending in the...
Comments / 0