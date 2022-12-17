ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

MountaineerMaven

Top WVU CB Target to Choose Between Five Schools on Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo

"I think he has played well the last couple games. We had time off, and we didn’t go as hard as we normally go. We didn’t go as long as we normally go. I wanted to try to keep them in some semblance of shape, but at the same time, I didn’t want to wear them out knowing we’re going to play two games then fly out to Kansas to start league play. I’m trying to not wear them out but at the same time keep them in shape. I didn’t do a very good job."
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

West Virginia adds two transfers Sunday night

West Virginia landed its first two incoming transfers since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. And the two players the Mountaineers added will be no strangers to one another, as they have been teammates for the last four years. Wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Buffalo

The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) welcome the Buffalo Bulls (5-5) Sunday evening with the tipoff set for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia has had over a week to recover from a hard-fought game against UAB, meaning they should feel fresh and ready to go. With just two non-conference games left before Big 12 play begins, these types of games can be scary for coaches. You don't know if the players are going to try to preserve their energy for Big 12 play or if they don't take these games as seriously as the others. I don't see either being a problem with this group in particular. Head coach Bob Huggins has stated numerous times that this team is different from last year's and that they aren't looking ahead. They respect each opponent and understand the importance of how they play in every game, including this one. West Virginia by a landslide.
BUFFALO, NY
MountaineerMaven

Matthews Jr. Sidelined Against Buffalo

WVU Men's Basketball announced that fifth year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be sidelined for tonight's game against the Buffalo Bulls. Matthews Jr. sustained a left knee injury against UAB, but refrained from comment on its severity post-game. He will miss all of tonight's action, and his status is "day-to-day".
MORGANTOWN, WV
lootpress.com

Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover

If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
MORGANTOWN, WV
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Fairmont

Do you require a sortlist of the best hospital in the Fairmont region? You are going to get a hospital sortlist in Fairmont. Also, a direction map link from your place, with address, Contact, Web Link info, average user ratings, has been mentioned All info has been collected from these hospital ‘, official webpage.
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

The castles of West Virginia

When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday could create traffic delays. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the southbound slow lane will be closed near the entrance to the North Central West Virginia Airport between the exit of Benedum Drive and US Route 50.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Car becomes airborne, crashes into Upshur County house after driver loses control

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman crashed her Subaru into an Upshur County house after she allegedly lost control of the vehicle Monday morning. Per a Facebook from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:05 a.m., a woman lost control of her 2018 Subaru Cross Track, ran over a gas meter and over 200 ft. of yard, then became airborne and crashed through a residence on Tallmansville Rd. No one was home at the time of the crash.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Perri Jo DeChristopher as judge for the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County

CHARLESTON, WV – Governor Jim Justice has appointed Perri Jo DeChristopher, of Monongalia County, West Virginia, to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County. She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot following his resignation effective at midnight, December 31, 2022.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

