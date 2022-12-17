The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) welcome the Buffalo Bulls (5-5) Sunday evening with the tipoff set for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia has had over a week to recover from a hard-fought game against UAB, meaning they should feel fresh and ready to go. With just two non-conference games left before Big 12 play begins, these types of games can be scary for coaches. You don't know if the players are going to try to preserve their energy for Big 12 play or if they don't take these games as seriously as the others. I don't see either being a problem with this group in particular. Head coach Bob Huggins has stated numerous times that this team is different from last year's and that they aren't looking ahead. They respect each opponent and understand the importance of how they play in every game, including this one. West Virginia by a landslide.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO