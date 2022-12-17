Read full article on original website
Top WVU CB Target to Choose Between Five Schools on Signing Day
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Buffalo
"I think he has played well the last couple games. We had time off, and we didn’t go as hard as we normally go. We didn’t go as long as we normally go. I wanted to try to keep them in some semblance of shape, but at the same time, I didn’t want to wear them out knowing we’re going to play two games then fly out to Kansas to start league play. I’m trying to not wear them out but at the same time keep them in shape. I didn’t do a very good job."
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Top Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Exact Time He Will Sign
West Virginia fans were offered a sense of relief when top commit Rodney Gallagher reiterated his intentions to be a Mountaineer recently. Gallagher has now pinpointed an exact time that he will make it official. The four-star product, who will be joining WVU as a receiver after also spending time...
WOWK
West Virginia adds two transfers Sunday night
West Virginia landed its first two incoming transfers since the transfer portal window opened earlier this month. And the two players the Mountaineers added will be no strangers to one another, as they have been teammates for the last four years. Wide receiver Ja’Shaun Poke and cornerback Montre Miller will...
WBOY
Stony Brook at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts Stony Brook in its final non-conference game before Big 12 play begins. The Mountaineers have won three games in a row, and five of their last six overall. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Stony Brook at WVU hoops...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Buffalo
The West Virginia Mountaineers (8-2) welcome the Buffalo Bulls (5-5) Sunday evening with the tipoff set for five o'clock and the action streaming on ESPN+. West Virginia has had over a week to recover from a hard-fought game against UAB, meaning they should feel fresh and ready to go. With just two non-conference games left before Big 12 play begins, these types of games can be scary for coaches. You don't know if the players are going to try to preserve their energy for Big 12 play or if they don't take these games as seriously as the others. I don't see either being a problem with this group in particular. Head coach Bob Huggins has stated numerous times that this team is different from last year's and that they aren't looking ahead. They respect each opponent and understand the importance of how they play in every game, including this one. West Virginia by a landslide.
Matthews Jr. Sidelined Against Buffalo
WVU Men's Basketball announced that fifth year senior forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. will be sidelined for tonight's game against the Buffalo Bulls. Matthews Jr. sustained a left knee injury against UAB, but refrained from comment on its severity post-game. He will miss all of tonight's action, and his status is "day-to-day".
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
WV Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 79 cadets
79 cadets in the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North have graduated, according to a release from the West Virginia National Guard.
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Metro News
Bank robbery charges following separate incidents in Tucker, Preston counties
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — Two men are in custody after separate bank robberies in Preston and Tucker counties the past two days. A Pittsburgh man is charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called...
WDTV
Lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport could cause delays
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure on Jerry Dove Dr. in Bridgeport on Wednesday could create traffic delays. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the southbound slow lane will be closed near the entrance to the North Central West Virginia Airport between the exit of Benedum Drive and US Route 50.
Out-of-state man in custody following bank robbery in Tucker County
An out-of-state man is in custody following what deputies say was a bank robbery in Tucker County.
‘Extended delays’ expected on Goshen Road in Mon County
Drivers should continue to expect delays on Goshen Road until well into the new year.
Free parking arrives in downtown Morgantown
Those making a trip to downtown Morgantown will now have a much easier time getting their errands done.
WDTV
Car becomes airborne, crashes into Upshur County house after driver loses control
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman crashed her Subaru into an Upshur County house after she allegedly lost control of the vehicle Monday morning. Per a Facebook from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, at 7:05 a.m., a woman lost control of her 2018 Subaru Cross Track, ran over a gas meter and over 200 ft. of yard, then became airborne and crashed through a residence on Tallmansville Rd. No one was home at the time of the crash.
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
WDTV
Weston family makes their yard a scenic holiday display for the community
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A family in Weston takes their Christmas decorations to a new level every year with different little scenes in their yard. Chuck and Crystal Greaver put together an elaborate holiday display in their yard on Locust Avenue. It includes various scenes featuring different holiday characters and traditions.
Gov. Justice appoints Perri Jo DeChristopher as judge for the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County
CHARLESTON, WV – Governor Jim Justice has appointed Perri Jo DeChristopher, of Monongalia County, West Virginia, to the Seventeenth Judicial Court Circuit serving Monongalia County. She is set to fill the seat that will be vacated by Chief Judge Phillip D. Gaujot following his resignation effective at midnight, December 31, 2022.
