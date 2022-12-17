Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Christmas changes Kearney refuse collection
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Sanitation Division announces that due to the upcoming Christmas Holiday the following changes will be in effect Monday through Dec. 30 for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill. Residential Collection:. • Residential refuse collection will be delayed...
Find shelter from the cold at Crossroads
KEARNEY – As temperatures plummet, the Crossroads Mission Avenue at 1404 E. 39th St. will be open 24 hours a day for people who need shelter from the cold, no questions asked. “People just need to come to the front door, and we will accommodate them,” Linda Barrett, Crossroads’ grant development director, said.
Nebraska State Patrol graduates 66th Recruit Class
LINCOLN – Sixteen new Nebraska State Troopers are ready to serve in communities across the state. Members of the 66th Basic Recruit Class in NSP history were sworn-in Friday and received their badges during a ceremony at the State Capitol. “Today is a proud day for the Nebraska State...
Kearney provides Christmas tree drop-off sites
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney is again offering four Christmas tree drop-off sites. The sites will be open through Jan. 13 for the disposal of live Christmas trees. Tree stands, ornaments, tinsel, decorations and all other foreign materials, including the plastic bag, should be removed from the tree.
Bravo: Kearney Public Library listings
All events at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Admission is free unless noted. Kearney Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday in celebration of Christmas and Jan. 1-2 for New Year’s. Library closed — Thursday through Monday. Knot Just Knitting — 1-3 p.m.,...
Lopers close again, but No. 11 Bronchos prevail
KEARNEY — The story repeated itself. Again. The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team hung around, pushing 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma late in the game, but lost 62-53 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. It was the third time this year UNK (2-9) pushed...
Monday's Hub Territory Highlights
Axtell used a big second quarter to pull away from Kenesaw for a 37-24 victory. Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 20 points and Emily Danburg contributed 10. Ravenna’s Tori Sklenar netted 22 points and Kennedy Hurt kept pace with 20 points to lead the Bluejays to a 63-45 win over Cambridge in the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. Cambridge had three players in double figures led by Erin Johnson with 14 points.
Ravenna boys, girls sweep Pleasanton tourney titles
PLEASANTON — After neither team made many shots, Ravenna torched the nets in the fourth quarter to come away with a 43-36 win over Pleasanton in the boys championship game of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. The Bulldogs (6-3) led 23-20 after three quarters when the two teams combined to...
Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago
During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
Three businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County
HOLDREGE — During the afternoon and evening hours of Dec. 13, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Phelps County. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. In total, 10 businesses were checked....
Second-half rally lifts Kearney High girls over Papillion-La Vista
KEARNEY — Sparked by an 11-0 run in the second half, the Kearney High girls rallied to beat Papillion-La Vista 55-43 Saturday evening at KHS. The Bearcats (4-2) trailed after taking a 2-0 lead, by as many as six points. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Kearney still trailed, 30-25.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (8) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
Pleasanton boys dominate in first round of holiday tournament
PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Bulldogs asserted their dominance early, building a 27-3 lead in the first quarter, and went on to beat Anselmo-Merna 63-17 Monday night in the first round of the Pleasanton Holiday Tournament. “I thought their kids played hard and thought we played hard,” Bulldogs’ coach Bill...
Kearney man to serve 10 years in prison for shooting gun near man's head
KEARNEY – A Kearney man will serve a maximum of 10 years in prison for threatening another man with a gun. Shawn Orcutt, 45, was sentenced Nov. 30 in Buffalo County District Court to one to three years in prison for terroristic threats and three to ten years in prison for attempted use of a firearm to commit a felony for an incident that occurred March 13 in rural Buffalo County. Judge John Marsh gave Orcutt one day credit for time already served, and he was also ordered to pay $687.10 in restitution. Orcutt will serve his sentences at the same time.
