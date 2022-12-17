Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City's First Nursing Home on the Register of Historic PlacesJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communitiesLimitless Production Group LLCOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
Related
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed At Jeanie Buss And Rob Pelinka For Failing LeBron James And Anthony Davis This Season
Los Angeles basketball is in a pretty rough state right now. As the science experiment continues to operate in Clipperland, the Lakers are considering all their options amid the latest development of Anthony Davis. After suffering a foot injury in Friday's 126-108 win over the Nuggets, Davis left the game...
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Have Reportedly Changed Their Trade Plans After Anthony Davis' Latest Injury
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly lost trade urgency after Anthony Davis' injury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo (Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother) was recently waived by the Chicago Bulls and has now signed with Fenerbahçe Basketball.
Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
Shaquille O'Neal Hired His Father To Work For Him For $500,000 Per Year After Learning He Made Just $60,000 In The Army
Shaquille O'Neal once paid his father $500,000 per year to work for him after finding out that he made $60,000 in the army.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Los Angeles Lakers hope to pursue these 3 All-Stars at the NBA trade deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping their fingers crossed that their perfect “pie-in-the-sky scenario” becomes a reality before this season’s
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Said Larry Bird Is Far Better Than LeBron James And Any Other Small Forward In NBA History
Michael Jordan and Larry Bird starred in some intense duels during their time together in the NBA. Although His Airness struggled a lot to win against Bird and his Boston Celtics, he put up incredible individual performances to make life a living hell for the C's during the 80s. MJ...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Former Dodger Hurler is Looking to Make a Comeback and is Working with Kershaw
Brewers' Brett Anderson reunites with Clayton Kershaw for some offseason pitching lessons to prepare for the upcoming season.
Ja Morant Reacts to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Dominating Detroit Pistons
The Brooklyn Nets came back to defeat the Detroit Pistons behind KD and Kyrie
Brutal Anthony Davis News Could Ruin Lakers’ Season
The Los Angeles Lakers had found their stride as of late. Anthony Davis embracing the center position and re-emerging as one of the NBA’s top players was at the forefront of why the team had gone 9-4 in his last 13 appearances, staying afloat in the Western Conference standings.
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Ex-NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with punching daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire is facing a misdemeanor battery charge after police say he punched his teenage daughter in the face
Lakers: Did LeBron James Just Subtly Pressure Rob Pelinka To Make Moves?
With Anthony Davis hurt indefinitely, will L.A. even trade one of its picks now?
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0