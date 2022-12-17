ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Campbell, KY

whopam.com

Santa tours Hopkinsville in fire truck

Jolly Old Saint Nick made his way through the neighborhoods of Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t on his trusty sleigh, it was on a Hopkinsvile Fire Department fire engine. The Hopkinsville Police Department served as Santa’s helper, following behind and handing out Imagination Library books to youngsters.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Second Grenade Found In Little River In Cadiz

The Cadiz Police Department was called to investigate a second grenade found by a magnet fisherman in the Little River Sunday afternoon. Major Tyler Thomas said the same person who found a 40mm grenade on December 4, found another one in nearly the same spot while fishing off the South Road Bridge.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement

Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Mary Nell Taylor, 93 of Elkton

Graveside services for 93-year-old Mary Nell Taylor of Clarkston, Michigan will be Wednesday, December 21, at 10:30 at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
ELKTON, KY
whopam.com

Another grenade found near Cadiz bridge

For the second time this month, a person magnet fishing pulled a grenade from Little River in Cadiz. It was in the water near the bridge on South Road between US 68 and Main Street, according to Cadiz police, who say Fort Campbell EOD was called again to remove the device from the scene.
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Carolyn Haddock, 75, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 75-year old Carolyn C. “Mrs. Pickle” Haddock, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2:00 Thursday afternoon, December 22, at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church at 11:00 Thursday morning, December 22. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1

Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christine Eisenhauer, 92, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 92-year-old Christine Evelyn Eisenhauer, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Thursday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the service hour Thursday.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Police Department hires 3 new officers

CLARKSVILLE, TN – This week, Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed three new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family. They are scheduled to attend the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College on Jan. 16. Until then, they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Lyle McElwee, 70, of Bumpus Mills

There will be no services at this time for 70-year-old Lyle McElwee, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Two daughters, Melissa (Matthew) McLain, of Tennessee Ridge, Tennessee, and Christi (Jason) Clinard, of Big Rock, Tennessee;. A son, David J. (Yvonne) McElwee, of Big...
BUMPUS MILLS, TN
wkdzradio.com

After 20 Years, Phillips Says Farewell To Cadiz City Council

Following two decades on the Cadiz City Council, Frankie Phillips bid farewell during last Thursday’s meeting — taking in warm thanks for his years of service from Mayor Todd King and the rest of the members. Always to the point, Phillips said he just wanted to have helped...
CADIZ, KY

