Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for family just in time for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Elder Street just in time for Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, with the help of supporters and volunteers. Sanora Hickman, who will share her new home with her two young granddaughters, received the keys on her...
Dinner Church seeking home bakers to donate Christmas Eve desserts
On Christmas Eve, the Breaking Bread Community Dinner Church will be serving 400 to 450 to-go meals — and organizers are asking home bakers in Hopkinsville to help by donating desserts. Anyone who can donate cupcakes, brownies or other sweets is asked to deliver those to the Aaron McNeil...
whopam.com
Santa tours Hopkinsville in fire truck
Jolly Old Saint Nick made his way through the neighborhoods of Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t on his trusty sleigh, it was on a Hopkinsvile Fire Department fire engine. The Hopkinsville Police Department served as Santa’s helper, following behind and handing out Imagination Library books to youngsters.
wkdzradio.com
Second Grenade Found In Little River In Cadiz
The Cadiz Police Department was called to investigate a second grenade found by a magnet fisherman in the Little River Sunday afternoon. Major Tyler Thomas said the same person who found a 40mm grenade on December 4, found another one in nearly the same spot while fishing off the South Road Bridge.
wkdzradio.com
HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement
Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
An arctic kind of Christmas is heading into Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville might not see a white Christmas, but it’s going to be bitter cold and blustery heading into the holiday weekend with an arctic cold front pushing through the region. Temperatures will plunge from a high of about 49 degrees during the day Thursday to low of 1 degree...
wkdzradio.com
Mary Nell Taylor, 93 of Elkton
Graveside services for 93-year-old Mary Nell Taylor of Clarkston, Michigan will be Wednesday, December 21, at 10:30 at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton. Latham Funeral Home in Elkton is in charge of the arrangements.
whopam.com
Another grenade found near Cadiz bridge
For the second time this month, a person magnet fishing pulled a grenade from Little River in Cadiz. It was in the water near the bridge on South Road between US 68 and Main Street, according to Cadiz police, who say Fort Campbell EOD was called again to remove the device from the scene.
Rent relief on the way for low-income families in Clarksville
Clarksville officials just announced a long-term rent assistance program for some families in need.
wkdzradio.com
Carolyn Haddock, 75, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 75-year old Carolyn C. “Mrs. Pickle” Haddock, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2:00 Thursday afternoon, December 22, at First Christian Church. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the church at 11:00 Thursday morning, December 22. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge...
Carolyn Haddock, educator who inspired children and adults, has died
Carolyn Crowell Haddock, a retired elementary school guidance counselor who charmed hundreds if not thousands of students with her self-proclaimed Mrs. Pickle persona, has died. The cause was complications from COVID-19 and influenza, her family said. Haddock’s ability to inspire good work on behalf of education continued even after her...
174 people remembered in annual homeless memorial
The memorial takes place at 8:30 a.m. at the Tara Cole Memorial bench on First and Broadway on Saturday.
whopam.com
HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1
Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
Nashville church to provide Christmas gifts, food to hundreds of families
The Church at Mt. Carmel is getting ready to provide gifts, clothes and food to hundreds of families across the Midstate as part of the Christmas on Monroe event.
wkdzradio.com
Christine Eisenhauer, 92, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 92-year-old Christine Evelyn Eisenhauer, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Thursday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the service hour Thursday.
clarksvillenow.com
Providence Boulevard sees construction uptick with new Raceway, U-Haul expansion
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’ve driven down Providence Boulevard lately, you’ve likely noticed quite a bit of construction in the area. Providence Boulevard will soon see the addition of a brand-new Raceway gas station, along with additional services from U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 3 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This week, Mayor Joe Pitts and Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed three new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family. They are scheduled to attend the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walters State Community College on Jan. 16. Until then, they will be going through in-house training with the CPD training division.
Middle Tennessee prepares for winter weather this week
Cities across Middle Tennessee are preparing for a possible winter storm toward the end of the week.
wkdzradio.com
Lyle McElwee, 70, of Bumpus Mills
There will be no services at this time for 70-year-old Lyle McElwee, of Bumpus Mills, Tennessee. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements. Two daughters, Melissa (Matthew) McLain, of Tennessee Ridge, Tennessee, and Christi (Jason) Clinard, of Big Rock, Tennessee;. A son, David J. (Yvonne) McElwee, of Big...
wkdzradio.com
After 20 Years, Phillips Says Farewell To Cadiz City Council
Following two decades on the Cadiz City Council, Frankie Phillips bid farewell during last Thursday’s meeting — taking in warm thanks for his years of service from Mayor Todd King and the rest of the members. Always to the point, Phillips said he just wanted to have helped...
