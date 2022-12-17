ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"He carried me" - Draymond Green opens up on his struggles in the 2022 NBA Finals and how Stephen Curry helped him bounce back

Green says he was rattled early in the series, but ended up getting a boost from Stephen Curry that allowed him to step up and help close the series out

While things may not be going great to start the 2022-23 season for the Golden State Warriors , it was only a few months ago that they were on top of the proverbial NBA World. The Warriors found their way back to the NBA Finals last season and ended up winning their fourth title in the past eight years after beating the Boston Celtics on the home court in six games.

Green was not himself for much of the 2022 NBA Finals

While everyone will remember the Warriors winning the Finals, folks will typically forget how badly Draymond Green struggled early on in the series. Green was borderline unplayable through the first four games of the series and was actually so bad that the pivotal moment in the series for Golden State in Game 4 came when they opted to send Green to the bench for the final five minutes of the game to help the Warriors rally.

Green eventually was able to bounce back and help out for the final two wins of the series for the Warriors, but it was clear he was struggling early on in this series. Green opened up on his notable struggles in the 2022 Finals on a recent episode of the "Throwing Bones" podcast and explained how Stephen Curry helped him overcome those struggles later in the series.

" At Game 3, I was f--king rattled. I heard everything you could possibly hear in that arena… I've been booed damn near in every arena in the NBA, that was a different thing. So going into Game 4 down 2-1, I'm just like, I just need to come in here and stabilize myself. Shoutout to the GOAT, Stephen Curry, because in Game 4, I still wasn't myself, but I rallied enough to be better. And then he carried me ." - Draymond Green, Throwing Bones

Green's resurgence late in the 2022 NBA Finals may have saved the Warriors

While Green was not himself on offense for the Warriors early in their series against the Warriors, he did turn the corner in Games 5 & 6, and without him, maybe the result wouldn't have been the same for them. Green was still playing his typical hard-nosed defense, but it wasn't enough to justify his time on the court.

Green had a much bigger impact in Games 5 & 6, and he credited Curry for giving him the belief that he could recover from his brutal start to the series. Green's ability to perform on offense allowed him to stay on the court for longer periods of time, and that ended up leading the Warriors to close out the Celtics in six games.

It's tough to hear all the things Green was subjected to throughout the series, and it impacted him in the early going. But it looks like Curry, who, as Green mentions, literally carried Golden State to the victory in this series, also played a role in getting Green to return to his impactful ways. It's just another layer to the Warriors' immensely impressive championship victory.

"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
CHICAGO, IL
Community Policy