whdh.com
Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accident of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
whdh.com
DA: Driver arrested on drug, weapons charges after sleeping in running car in Sullivan Square
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was woken up and then arrested on drug and weapons charges after police say they found him sleeping behind the wheel of his running car in Sullivan Square in Charlestown early Monday morning. James Charles Knight, 45, was arrested after an officer saw a...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
whdh.com
Boston police ID Theater District shooting victim as homicide investigation gets underway
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has identified a victim who died following a shooting in the city’s Theater District. Department officials said Branden P. Barrett, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Dec. 11, when officers responded to the corner of Tremont and Stewart streets.
Somerville police looking for armed robbery, indecent assaut and battery suspect
SOMERVILLE, Ma — Somerville police are searching for the suspect that allegedly performed an act of armed robbery and committed indecent assault and battery on a store clerk Saturday. According to Somerville Police, officers responded to an East Somerville business on December 17 at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a...
whdh.com
Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
whdh.com
Wellesley police issue alert, say mail thieves have key to blue USPS boxes
WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Police Department is sounding the alarm after receiving a surge in mail theft and check fraud reports and determining mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes. “Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten, and deposited into various bank...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Still Searching for Shooter After Early Morning ShotSpotter Activation
At approximately 02:00 hours this morning, December 19, 2022, Officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area near 30 Fremont Street in Mattapan for one round. Officers and K-9 Units both converged on the scene and began searching to suspects, evidence and possible victims. Immediately,...
whdh.com
Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
Chief: Man with chainsaw damaged Cohasset police station, dangled kids near window during standoff
COHASSET, Mass. — A chainsaw-wielding man who attempted to cut his way into the Cohasset police station before he barricaded himself in his home and dangled his two young children near a window during a tense, hourslong standoff is expected to face a judge Monday. Brian Buckley, 35, of...
Framingham Police: Thief Charges $4,000 On Credit Cards Stolen From Purse
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of credit cards from a purse, over the weekend. “Several credit cards were stolen, possibly out of a purse, while at Panera Bread in Framingham,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt, Rachel Mickens. About $4,000 was charged on to the credit...
Drug Bakery: Braintree Police Find $100K Worth In THC Candy At Local Business
Authorities uncovered thousands of dollars in products after getting a tip about a suspected illegal THC candy operation at a South Shore business last week. The Braintree Police Narcotics Unit searched a commercial business on Mill Lane in Braintree where officers discovered an ille…
whdh.com
K9 Unit trooper, canine partner released from hospital after cruiser struck in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police K9 Unit Trooper whose cruiser was struck Monday on Route 495 in Hopkinton and his K9 partner were both released from the hospital today after being held overnight for tests and observation. Trooper Kenneth Hanchett, 37, and his partner, Orry, were both injured...
whdh.com
Boston police looking to ID man in string of assaults
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a series of assault and batteries. The man in the images is wanted in connection with three separate assault & battery incidents that occurred on Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth St. at Appleton Street.
I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash
EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
whdh.com
New surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into a Roslindale building
BOSTON (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows the moment when a car crashed into a busy building on Corinth Street in Roslindale Sunday morning. The crash brought down part of the building’s façade right on top of the car and the front of the building collapsed moments later.
Framingham Police Issue BOLO For Man Last Seen In Northborough 2 Weeks Ago
Authorities have issued a "Be On The Lookout" (BOLO) for a man, who may suffer from health concerns and exposed to harsh weather conditions, who has been missing for almost two weeks. Shaun O'Donoghue, age 54, was last seen in Northborough on Saturday, Dec. 6 but wasn't reported missing u…
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
