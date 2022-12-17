ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Boston police searching for Back Bay indecent assault suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect accident of indecently assaulting a woman in the Back Bay on Monday. Officers responding to a reported assault in progress in the parking garage at 100 Clarendon St. spoke with a woman who said she had just been physically and indecently assaulted by a Black man who was wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
NEEDHAM, MA
NECN

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wellesley police issue alert, say mail thieves have key to blue USPS boxes

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Wellesley Police Department is sounding the alarm after receiving a surge in mail theft and check fraud reports and determining mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes. “Checks that are stolen from the mail are altered, rewritten, and deposited into various bank...
WELLESLEY, MA
whdh.com

Two arrested in connection with Fall River daycare break-ins

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people have been arrested in connection with daycare break-ins in Fall River. Officials say a man and a woman stole items from the Pumpkin Patch Daycare on South Main Street on two separate occasions, the first on Dec. 10 and the second on Dec. 11.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston police looking to ID man in string of assaults

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in a series of assault and batteries. The man in the images is wanted in connection with three separate assault & battery incidents that occurred on Saturday between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. at 130 Dartmouth St., 145 Dartmouth St. and Dartmouth St. at Appleton Street.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Everett police detective arrested after drunk driving crash

EVERETT - Sources tell the I-Team off duty Everett Police Detective Sarah Nawoichik was drunk behind the wheel of an unmarked police cruiser when she crashed into a parked SUV and pushed that car into another parked car that jumped the curb. All three cars were damaged. It happened last just after 11pm Monday night on Union Street in Everett Thirty-seven-year-old Nawoichik was driving her take home Ford Fusion at the time of the accident. According to the police report, Nawoichik told police officers at the scene she was coming back from dinner with friends in...
EVERETT, MA

